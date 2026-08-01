Hal F. Broughton

Hal Fraley Broughton, who lived in Portland Heights and Goose Hollow, died June 26 at age 92. He was born on April 30, 1934, in Portland. He graduated from Ainsworth Elementary School in 1948. He attended Lakeside School in Seattle and attended Oregon State University, where he played on the baseball team. He earned an MBA at the University of California,

N̈ Berkeley. He had careers in finance, real estate and mortgage lending. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Multnomah Athletic Club and volunteered as a scoutmaster to Eagle Scouts. He married Sally Drinker in 1964; she died in 2022. He is survived by his son, Harold; daughters, Elizabeth Marsamane and Sarah Broughton; and one grandchild.

Robert H. McCall

Robert H. McCall, who lived most of his life in Portland Heights, died June 30 at age 88. He was born on June 6, 1938, in Springfield, Ore., and attended Ainsworth Elementary School and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1957. He attended the University of Colorado. He ran his family’s multigenerational businesses, McCall Oil and McCall Real Estate. He married Carol Sawyer in 1961; she died in 2008. He married Dinah Hutchinson in 2010. He served on the board of trustees of Lewis & Clark College and was a member of the Multnomah Athletic Club, Racquet Club, Waverly Country Club and Arlington Club. He is survived by his wife, Dinah; three children; and grandchildren.

Myra “Ann” Hudson

Myra “Ann” Hudson, a longtime resident of Goose Hollow, died July 6 at age 87. Myra Jared was born on July 30, 1937, in Brentwood, Tenn. She graduated from Tullahoma High School and attended David Lipscomb University in Nashville. She married Jerry Hudson in 1957, and they moved in 1980 to Salem, where he was president of Willamette University. She founded Millstream Yarns in Salem’s historic Mission Mill complex. They moved to Portland in 1997. She is survived by her daughters, Judith Matarazzo, Laura Velgersdyk, Janet Crothers and Angela Doran; sister, Dorothy Holden; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Her husband, Jerry, died in 2024.

Joann Maletis

Joann Elizabeth Maletis, a Northwest Portland resident most of her life, died on June 5 at age 92. Joann Morrison was born on June 6, 1933, and grew up in the Northwest District. She attended Chapman Grade School, Lincoln High School and Catlin Gabel School. She graduated from Monmouth University in New Jersey and taught at Raleigh Hills Grade School. She married James C. Maletis in 1956, and they lived many years in Sylvan Highlands. He died in 2019. She was a member of the Racquet Club and Waverly Country Club. She is survived by her daughters, Laurie Ware, Linda Poggi and Karen Graves; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Death notices

Anne Lazar, 66, member of the Multnomah Athletic Club.

David Bosworth, 88, member of the Multnomah Athletic Club.

Mary Ellen (Ede) Briles, 88, 1956 Lincoln High School graduate.

Dr. Marvin A Pederson, 76, member of the Multnomah Athletic Club.

Roland Russeau, 89, resident of Bethany.

Anthony W. “Tony” Labbe, 85, 1959 Lincoln High School graduate.

Anna M. Stipe, 62, First Unitarian Church member.

Richard Newman, 100, Arlington Club member.