Robert Polich

Robert Paul Polich, who grew up in Northwest Portland and attended St. Patrick’s Grade School, died on Sept. 23 at age 102 in Denver. He was born in Portland on April 28, 1924. He graduated from Lincoln High School. He served in the Army in Germany during World War II. After the war, he received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Portland. He taught elementary school in Clackamas County and Portland for 30 years, retiring at age 58. He was the timekeeper for the Portland Trail Blazers for 25 years. He married Yvonne (Eva) in 1949, and they lived in Portland until 2000. They moved to San Diego and later to Richmond, Va., and Denver. He is survived by his sons, Ed and Bob, and two grandchildren. His wife, Yvonne, died in 2022.

Sharon Paget

Sharon Paget, a Goose Hollow resident and activist, died on Oct. 26, at age 85. She was born on June 2, 1941. She worked in legal administration for 40 years. She was president of the Goose Hollow Foothills League and volunteered at the Community Transitional School for homeless youth. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son, Benjamin; daughter, Jennifer; stepchildren, Peter Bower, Suzy Shimonishi and Meegan Clarke; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Carole.

Arlene Baker

Arlene Baker, a longtime resident of Northwest Westover Road, died on July 21 at age 91. She was born on June 18, 1935, and graduated from Grant High School. In 1957, she graduated from the University of Oregon. She was a member of the Town Club and Multnomah Athletic Club. She is survived by her son, Robert Baker; daughter, Sarah Curtis; and three grandchildren.

Timothy J. Murphy

The Reverend Monsignor Timothy J. Murphy, a former pastor at St. Patrick Catholic Church, died Oct. 2 at age 86 of complications of dementia. He was born on March 2, 1940, in Portland, and attended All Saints School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1958. He graduated from St. Thomas Seminary in Kenmore, Wash. He later received a master’s degree in education from the University of Portland. He was ordained at St. Mary’s Cathedral in 1967. He was a teacher, counselor and coach at Central Catholic High School from 1968-83 and returned to become principal in 1990 and president in 1995. He is survived by his brother, Neil.

Steven N. Brenner

Steven N. Brenner, a longtime professor at Portland State University and resident of Portland Heights, died on Aug. 12 at age 83. He was born on Aug. 22, 1942, in Westchester County, New York, and graduated from White Plains High School in 1959. He received a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College in 1964, and an MBA and doctorate degrees from Harvard in 1966 and 1972. He married Sharon Berg in 1969, and they moved to Portland in 1971. He was a professor in the School of Business Administration at PSU from 1971 until his retirement in 2002. He is survived by his daughters, Alexis Murray and Dana Costello; sister, Nancy Brenner; and four grandchildren. His wife, Sharon, died in 2025.

Judie Dunken

The passing of Judie Dunken, a pillar in the Pearl District since moving there in 1996, has drawn tributes from community organizations and the real estate sphere. Dunken was a longtime board member and committee chair for the Pearl District Neighborhood Association, receiving the NW Examiner Community Award for civic engagement in 2019. She co-founded the Northwest Community Conservancy. She also served on the board of the Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors. As head of Dunken Group Real Estate, she became a lifetime member of the PMAR circle of excellence. Dunken was born on June 15, 1940, and grew up in Forest Grove. She is survived by her children, Edwin, Paul and Stephanie; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Death notices

Barbara Hamachek, 79, Portland Garden Club member.

Alan J. Ward, 89, 1956 Lincoln High School graduate.

Pamalyn Steinfeld, 79, Multnomah Athletic Club member.

Randolph deWeese, 83, former Goose Hollow resident.

Thomas L. DuBravac, 82, longtime bartender at Multnomah Athletic Club.

Steven Senders, Portland Heights resident and Multnomah Athletic Club member.