Howard Hermanson

Howard Eugene Hermanson, who lived and practiced interior design in Northwest Portland for many years, died Jan. 12 at age 96. He was born on May 10, 1928, in Alexandria, Minn., and moved with his family to Washougal, Wash., as a teen. He graduated from Camas High School. He attended the University of Portland and Portland State University. He married Fran Andresen in 1962; she died in 2021. He was a competitive skier and won the Oregon Collegiate Championship in both downhill and slalom skiing in 1954. He was a member of the Multnomah Athletic Club. He lived in a house on Northwest Skyline Boulevard that he built in 1963 and operated Hermanson Design Group at Northwest 24th and Quimby streets until he was in his 80s. A biography by Sheri Clostermann, “Howard Hermanson by Design,” was released in 2019. He is survived by his sons, Howard Jr. and Jon; and one grandchild.

Thomas R. Hussey

Thomas Raymond Hussey, a resident of Portland Heights, died Dec. 15 at age 81. He was born on May 4, 1943, in Portland, and graduated from Grant High School. He graduated from Oregon State University as chemistry major in 1967. He married Diane Davies that year, and they moved to Portland in 1970. In a long career at Kaiser Permanente, he worked in marketing, enrollment and designed health plans. He served on the boards of the Multnomah Athletic Club and Black Butte Ranch and was a member of Ascension Episcopal Church. His wife, Diane, died last year. He is survived by his son, Matthew; daughters, Shannon and Andrea; and five grandchildren. Photo in drop box

Morris J. Galen

Morris J. Galen, a member of Congregation Beth Israel and a 1943 graduate of Lincoln High School, died on Dec. 4 at age 97. He was born in Portland on Oct. 7, 1927, and graduated from the University of Oregon Law School in 1950. He practiced law for nearly 70 years, cofounding the firm of Tonkin, Torp and Galen in 1974. He married Evelyn Brounstein in 1951; she died in 2007. He served as treasurer of the Oregon State Bar, was a member of the Board of Bar Examiners and a trustee of Reed College for more than 30 years. He established the Galen Endowment for the Advancement of Legal Writing scholarship program at the University of Oregon Law School. He is survived by his son, Solana; daughter, Candi; and two grandchildren. Photo in drop box

William Blount

William Kay Blount, a member of the Multnomah Athletic Club and the Arlington Club Toastmasters, died on Jan. 5 at age 94. He was born in Portland on Aug. 15, 1930, and graduated from Irvington Elementary School and Grant High School, class of 1948. He received a degree in economics from Stanford University in 1952. After serving as a lieutenant commander in the Korean War, he received an MBA from the Stanford Business School. He was a stockbroker for 60 years at Blyth and Company, Blyth Eastman Dillan, PaineWebber and UBS Financial Services, retiring at age 87. He was a founding trustee for the Doernbecher Foundation and the James F. And Marion L. Miller Foundation and was a trustee of Lewis & Clark College and a Hoover Institution overseer. He was married to Nancy Jaggar for 56 years. After her death, he married Janet Ball. He is survived by his wife, Janet; sons, Brian and Kevin; daughter, Susan McNiel; six grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

John May

John May, whose construction company remodeled DoveLewis Animal Hospital in the 1990s, died on July 24, 2024, at age 81. May was born on Jan. 23, 1943, in Philadelphia, and moved with his family to Portland when he was 14. He attended Lincoln High School and West Linn High School. After four years in the U.S. Coast Guard, he studied graphic design at Portland State University. He founded John May Construction Co., and ran the company for more than 25 years. He married Judy in 1969. He is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Jack, George and Kellie; and four grandchildren.

Darcy L. White

Darcy Lynn White, the former musical director for Northwest Children’s Theater, died Dec. 4, 2024, of lung cancer at age 65. She was born on Oct. 28, 1959, in Portland and grew up in Goose Hollow. She attended Ainsworth Elementary School, graduated from Lincoln High School in 1977 and attended the University of Washington. She graduated from the Linfield University School of Nursing. She worked as a psychiatric nurse with adolescents in drug and alcohol rehabilitation and was most recently a senior manager of provider relations and behavioral health at Providence Health Plans. She was an award-winning pianist in Portland for 41 years and musical director at multiple theaters. She founded Cabaret White in 2017. She lived in the Northwest District as an adult. She is survived by her sisters, Cherie Shaver and Sam Earle; and brother, Craig White. Glenn D. McMath.

Death Notices

William Blount, 94, Multnomah Athletic Club member.

Paul D. Cohn, 88, 1954 Lincoln High School graduate.

Catherine (Cottel) Duus, 90, 1951 Lincoln High School graduate.

Cyrus E. Lam, 89, 1953 Lincoln High School graduate.

Patricia Lowes, 93, member of Multnomah Athletic Club and Town Club.

Glenn D. McMath, 62, resident of Willamette Heights and broker at Windermere Realty on Northwest Johnson Street.

Thomas J. Mills III, 56, 1986 Lincoln High School graduate.

Eunice Lulu Parsons, 108, studied at Pacific Northwest College of Art.

Catherine ‘Katie’ (Sutherland) Thompson, 96, a graduate of Catlin School.

Ralph Wells, longtime Northwest District resident.