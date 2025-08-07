Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JW's avatar
JW
1h

NW Portland has been struggling heavily with the homeless/associated violence and crime now for honestly a good 6 years (even pre-Covid, etc.). In a total void of city services that any taxpayer could reasonably expect, these neighborhoods have largely had to fend for themselves and build strong networks to step in where the city has utterly failed. Now, instead of (for once) attempting to finally give this area some relief, the city (the mayor driving, the district reps sitting, totally useless to us, on the sidelines letting this occur) has decided to basically make all of NW a shelter district - overnight and day shelters for an inordinate amount of people on opposite ends of the district, I guess to ensure all day homeless foot traffic and loitering through as much of the area as humanly possible. It’s quite literally like the thousands of people who ACTUALLY live and have businesses in the area are just there to host and pay for the ongoing destruction of our safety, property values, and just overall livability by people who have migrated here from other places and do nothing but take from the community they are actively destroying. Now they do it with the city government’s blessing.

Everyone remember these names: Keith Wilson, Olivia Clark, Mitch Green, Eric Zimmerman, Jessica Vega Peterson, and Megan Moyer. They never again deserve your vote.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
nwpdxsupporter's avatar
nwpdxsupporter
2h

I mean at least they are trying and doing something? Trying to find positives here...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture