The city will open its first day shelter for homeless people in Old Town, but the initial public reaction is not much better than toward the overnight shelters announced earlier this summer.

Members of the Old Town Community Association raised concerns about the impact on adjacent businesses and public safety in the vicinity. The same site, a block bordered by Northwest Broadway, Sixth Avenue, Glisan Street and Hoyt Street, was used as a camp during the COVID era, but it closed after incidents of gun play, violence and a murder.

Skyler Brocker-Knapp, director of Portland Solutions, said the facility will be open 16 hours a day and have showers, WiFi and charging stations, services not available at overnight shelters.

Like the overnight shelter coming to 1435 NW Northrup St., it will have capacity for 200 people.

The day center will be called Oasis, a poor choice in the eyes of Old Town activists who created a program of the same name to serve homeless people.

Brocker-Knapp said no drugs or weapons will be allowed in the center, which is considered a low-barrier facility. It will be staffed by three people. Assurances that crime, trash and other livability impacts within a 1,000-foot radius will receive priority response from the city were met with skepticism by the 50-plus people attending yesterday’s OTCA meeting.

“Why did you pick Old Town?” asked OTCA board member Kevin Guinn, noting that the center “was dumped on us without discussion.”