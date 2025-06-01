Artists at NW Marine Art Works opened their studio on NW 29th Avenue this weekend. The event afforded the opportunity to visit where some of Portland’s best art is created in addition to meeting the artists themselves. Artists from North Coast Seed Building, Carton Service Studios and River Street Studios displayed their work.

More than 70 artists participated in the event that included paintings, prints, fine art, ceramics, photography, sculpture, mixed media, glass, jewelry, apparel and more.