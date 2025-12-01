Visitors check out a display at the spring showing at NW Marine Art Works.

NW Marine Art Works will open its studios Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. providing visitors the opportunity to see where art is created and purchase directly from the makers.

More than 75 local artists and artisans will be showing their jewelry, apparel, paintings, printmaking, ceramics, photography, sculpture, accessories and housewares at the old industrial building at 2516 NW 29th Ave.

Admission is free, and food and drink will be available for purchase.