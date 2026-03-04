Mickey Lolich

Michael Stephen “Mickey” Lolich, who grew up in the Northwest District and became a baseball World Series star, died Feb. 4 at age 85. He was born on Sept. 12, 1940, in Portland and graduated in 1958 from Lincoln High School, where he led the baseball team to the 1956 state championship. He pitched 16 seasons in the major leagues and was the most valuable player in 1968 for the champion Detroit Tigers. He is No. 23 in career strikeouts with 2,832. He is a member of the Oregon Sports and Portland Interscholastic Leagues halls of fame. After his baseball career, Lolich operated a doughnut business in suburban Detroit for 18 years. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; three daughters; and grandchildren.

Laura S. Meier

Laura Carolyn Meier, a longtime Goose Hollow resident, died on Feb. 3 at age 98. Laura Schwartz was born on Sept. 18, 1927, in New York City and graduated from Hollins University in Virginia. She married Roger Meier in 1952. She co-founded Women of Good Sam and served on the boards of the Junior League, Portland Garden Club and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She was a trustee of the Portland Art Museum and treasurer of Dreamers Investment Group. Her husband, Roger, died in 2006. She is survived by daughters Alix Goodman and Jill; and four grandchildren.

Joan Horstkotte

Joan Horstkotte, a longtime Portland Heights resident, died on Jan. 19 at age 99. Joan Preble was born in Portland on Feb. 4, 1926, and graduated from Grant High School. She received a degree in English from the University of Oregon and had a career as an executive assistant at Norris & Stevens. She was president of Youth Villages, where she served as interim executive director and chair of the foundation. She helped found the Portland Parks Foundation, the Children’s Charity Ball and the Berry Botanical Garden. She was also president of the Portland Garden Club and was a member of the Town Club and Multnomah Athletic Club. In 1955, she married Fred W. Horstkotte Jr. He died in 2020. She is survived by her son, David; and two grandchildren. Her daughter, Nancy, predeceased her in 1986.

Frances ‘Quinland’ Porter

Frances “Quinland” Porter, who lived in Portland Heights almost her entire life, died on Feb. 7 at age 93. Frances Daniels was born on March 17, 1932, in St. Louis. She attended Ainsworth Elementary School, Oregon Episcopal School and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950. She received a bachelor’s degree in English from Smith College in 1954 and a master’s degree from Yale University. She returned to Portland to teach English literature at Lewis & Clark College and Reed College. In 1963, she married Richard Porter. She was a member of Ascension Episcopal Church, was a docent at Portland Art Museum and served on the board of the Portland Revels, for whom she performed many years. She is survived by her children, Frances Quinland Porter, Sarah Porter-Braun and John Quincy Porter; and four grandchildren. Her husband, Richard, died in 2022.

Margaret Pays

Margaret Mae Pays, who grew up in the wartime Guilds Lake housing project and graduated from Lincoln High School, died in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Feb. 18 at age 85. Margaret Gillett was born in Portland on April 16, 1940. She married Frank Pays in 1960, and they lived in Aloha. She worked for Safeco Insurance. Her husband, Frank, died in 2005. She is survived by her sons, Frank and Todd; sister, Barb Gerhardt; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Niels Grannatt Brownlow

Niels Grannatt Brownlow, who grew up in Portland Heights and graduated from Ainsworth Elementary and Lincoln High School, class of 1965, died on Jan. 23 at age 78. He was born on Nov. 12, 1947, in Portland. After graduating from the University of Oregon, he built a career in real estate. He married Bernice in 1988. He was a member of the University Club and helped organize Lincoln High School’s 150th Anniversary celebration. He is survived by his wife, Bernice; children, Cameron, Morgan, Megan and MacGregor; sister, Ann Davis Gloekler; and six grandchildren.

Death notices:

Michael M. Brand, 94, former president of Catlin Gabel School board.

Edwin Cohen, 74, 1970 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Mark Friedman, 68, attended Metropolitan Learning Center.

Janet Gorsline, 87, a teacher at Good Samaritan School of Nursing.

Ardis Kowitt, 98, member of Congregation Beth Israel.

Bernetta “Nettie” Playford, 92, worked at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Stephan Soihl, 83, an artist and founding member of Blackfish Gallery.

Elaine Zehntbauer, 81, member of Multnomah Athletic Club.