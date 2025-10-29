Sidney L. Eaton Jr.

Sidney L. Eaton Jr.

Died Sept. 16, 2025

Sidney L. Eaton Jr., a teacher at Catlin Gabel School for 30 years and longtime Northwest District resident, died on Sept. 16 at age 92. He was born on Jan. 27, 1933, in Hartford, Conn., and grew up in Needham, Mass. He attended the Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, Mass., received a bachelor’s degree in English at Princeton University in 1954 and a master’s degree from Harvard University. He married Margaret Patten in 1964, and they moved to Portland in 1971. He taught English at Catlin Gabel from 1971 until his retirement in 2001. He is survived by his sons, Stuart and Bruce; and three grandchildren. His wife, Margaret, died in 2022. A celebration of life will be held in the Cabell Center Theater at Catlin Gabel on Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

Andrew Haley Jr.

Andrew Haley Jr.

Died Oct. 9, 2025

Andrew Gallagher Haley, a Pearl District resident, died on Oct. 9 at age 87. He was born on Jan. 26, 1938 in Washington, DC., and lived Nepal, Britain and Canada and several states before moving to Portland in 1993. A lifelong artist, his work included spanned kinetic sculpture, realistic oil paintings of landscapes and portraiture and abstract art. His work has been shown internationally and locally, including the Portland Museum Rental Gallery, Gallery 114 and NW Marine Art Works. He was the winner of the 2002 Betty Brose Award at Oregon State University, where his work is in the permanent collection. He is survived by his wife, Mabel; three sons;and three granddaughters.

Meredith Savery

Meredith Savery

Died Sept. 20, 2025

Meredith Savery, a one-time resident of Portland Heights, died Sept. 20 at age 88. Meredith Gore was born on May 12, 1937, in Los Angeles, where she graduated from Marlborough School. She graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 1958 and from Drexel University with a master’s degree in library science. She married Bill Savery in 1958. After living in Madison, Wisc., and Philadelphia, they moved to Portland in 1981. In 1990, she started a consulting firm working with nonprofits, including Friends of the Columbia Gorge, the Ford Family Foundation, Portland Farmers Market and Self Enhancement, Inc. She was on the boards of the Chamber Music Northwest and Portland Baroque Orchestra and volunteered for Friends of the Columbia Gorge and Portland City Club. Her husband, Bill, died in 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Caitlin Szieff; son, Benjamin Savery; and three grandchildren.

Elaine Lemmer

Elaine Lemmer

Died Sept. 1, 2025

Elaine Claire Lemmer, who was active in the Portland Garden Club and managed its headquarters on Southwest Vista Avenue for two years, died Sept. 1 of glioblastoma multiforme at age 74. Elaine Jefferies was born on May 16, 1951, in Enumclaw, Wash., and grew up in Portland, where she graduated from Roosevelt High School. In 1973, she graduated from the University of Oregon. She married John Lemmer Jr. in 1976. She worked as a speech pathologist at St Vincent and Providence hospitals and later as a career counselor at Sunset High School. In 2008, she opened a floral design business, Branch and Bloom. She is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Emily, Elizabeth Walter; son, John Henry III; sisters, Genie Glass and Connie Kleck; and eight grandchildren.

Thomas W. Wiecks

Died Oct. 5, 2025

Thomas W. Wiecks, who grew up in Arlington Heights and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1964, died on Oct. 5 at age 79. He was born on July 22, 1946, and lived in Tillamook until his family moved to Portland when he was in the fourth grade. He graduated from the University of Oregon, and after serving in the U.S. Navy, began a career in advertising, eventually starting his own firm. He received several Clio Awards and others in radio and television. He married Carolyn, whom he met at Lincoln High School. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his children, Sarah Howell and Jamie Wiecks; two siblings; and five grandchildren.

Douglas Capps

Douglas Capps

Died Nov. 14, 2024

Douglas Linn Capps, a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral who had distinguished career in public service, died Nov. 14, 2024, at age 81. He was born in Omaha, Neb., on Oct. 28, 1943, and moved with his family at age 9 to Portland, where he attended Irvington Elementary School and Grant High School. He graduated from Portland State University in 1967 and received a master’s degree from the University of Glasgow in 1969 and from Lewis & Clark Law School in 1973. Capps served as chief of staff to Portland Mayor Neil Goldschmidt and later became a senior executive at TriMet. As a private consultant, he worked with residents and businesses toward a paid parking system for the Northwest District in the early 2000s. He was president of the Rose Festival in 1994, was elected to the Portland School Board in 1998 and was president of Artquake in the 1980s. He married Elizabeth Stavney in 1967. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter Sarah Lorish; son, Lindsey; and two grandchildren.

Death notices

Judith (Franklin) Spannagel, 84, promotions director at KGW.

Bonnie (Jackson) Garrett, 80, active in Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.

Sharon Hicks, 70, worked 48 years at Pendleton Woolen Mills.

David C. Stabler, 72, longtime choir member at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.

Robert Burke, 96, Multnomah Athletic Club member.

Robert J. Neale 92, Multnomah Athletic Club member.

Clinton “Rudy” Vallie, 75, coached the Multnomah Athletic Club’s men’s team to several national basketball championships.

Edward M. Ulman, 83, Portland Heights resident.

Robert C. Bishop III, 85, attended Lincoln High School and was a principal at Pendleton Woolen Mills.

