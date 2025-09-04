Antonius ‘Tony’ Sannen

Died April 11, 2025

Antonius “Tony” Sannen, a longtime Willamette Heights resident, died April 11 at age 89. Sannen was born on Feb. 5, 1936, in Waardenburg, the Netherlands. In 1962, he immigrated to the United States, where he married Francisca Bouwens the following year. They settled in Northwest Portland, the last 42 years on Northwest Vaughn Street. He worked at Montgomery Ward on Northwest Vaughn, Meier & Frank and Sealy Mattress Co. He is survived by his wife, Francisca; daughters, Marcelle, Nicolette and Alexa; and one grandchild.

Charles Ryberg

Died July 25, 2025

Charles Ryberg, a Pearl District resident, died on July 25 at age 90. Ryberg was born on April 8, 1935, in Chicago. He attended Palatine (Illinois) High School. He received a bachelor's degree in rhetoric from the University of Illinois in 1957 and a master’s degree in writing at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He was a professor of literature and writing for 40 years, including 12 years at Southern Oregon University. He married Barbara in 1957. They moved to Portland in 2003. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; and son, Erik.

William Dameron

Died Aug. 4, 2025

William Henry Dameron III, a resident of Northwest Upshur Street, died on Aug. 4 of lung cancer at age 83. He was born on April 25, 1942, in Dallas, Texas, and raised in North Carolina and Georgia. He received a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta and a master’s degree from Georgia State University. He worked for the U.S. Department of State in Libya, Nigeria, Hungary, Norway and Mali in West Africa, where he served as U.S. Ambassador from 1992 to 1995. He married Diana Montgomery in 1991, and they moved to Portland in 2012. He was past president of Chamber Music Northwest and served on the local and national boards of Friends of Mineralogy. He is survived by his wife, Diana; daughter, Phoebe; sister, Linda; and one grandchild.

Georgie Packwood

Died Aug. 4, 2025

Georgie Anne “GiGi” Packwood, a former resident of Campbell Court Apartments, died Aug. 4 at age 95. Georgie Oberteuffer was born June 19, 1930, and grew up in Lake Oswego. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948. She received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Oregon in 1952. She married Bob Packwood in 1964, and they moved to Washington, D.C., after his election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1967. She opened an antiques business, Plain ’n’ Fancy, in 1985. She returned to Lake Oswego after her divorce in 1992, and later moved to Northwest Portland. She is survived by her son, William; daughter Shyla Moeller (John); one granddaughter and two great-grandchildren.

Death Notices

James C. Borg, 92, 1960 Lincoln High School graduate.

Ceillie (Wallace) Campbell, 95, 1948 Lincoln High School graduate.

Harriett (Schlim) Dietz, 78, 1964 Lincoln High School graduate.

Marlene Dutcher, 89, member of Multnomah Athletic Club.

Bruce Hendrickson, 90, member of First United Methodist Church.

Rose Murahashi, 88, Naito Bros. and Norcrest China employee.

Mary E. Sewall, 89. 1954 Catlin School graduate.

Garry Stensland, 86, member of Multnomah Athletic Club.

Frederick “Steve” Stevens, 88, member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral

The Northwest Examiner publishes obituaries of people who lived, worked or had other substantial connections to our readership area, which includes Northwest Portland, Goose Hollow, Sauvie Island and areas north of Highway 26. If you have information about a death in our area, please contact us at allan@nwexaminer.com. Photographs are also welcomed. There is no charge for obituaries in the Examiner.