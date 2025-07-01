William ‘Hank’ Barton III

Died June 6, 2025

William Henry Barton III, who grew up in Portland Heights and graduated from Ainsworth Elementary School and Lincoln High School (class of 1966), died June 6 at age 77, two years after being diagnosed with ALS. He was born on March 18, 1948, in Bend, and moved with his family to Portland in 1961. He attended Portland State University, where he played football. He later signed with the New England Patriots. He worked for 24 years as a manufacturer's representative for A-dec Dental Equipment in Newberg. In 2004, he bought a dental equipment manufacturing company, Forest Dental, which he sold in 2018 and retired. He was a 50-year member of the Multnomah Athletic Club and Portland Golf Club. He married Hollie Sutton in 1977. He is survived by his wife, Hollie; son, William Barton IV; daughter, Erin-Kate Barton Floberg; sister, Dana Cress; brother, Steven; and two grandchildren.

David Englehart

Died May 28, 2025

David Englehart, who grew up in Portland Heights and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1972, died May 28 of prostate cancer at age 71. He was born on Feb. 18, 1954, in Portland. He served in the Navy as a flight instructor and had a career as a jet pilot and manager with Hewlett Packard. He worked as a contract pilot after retirement. He raised his family in San Jose, Calif., and most recently lived in Wenatchee, Wash. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; sons, Tim and Rob; three children from his previous marriage, Kimberly, Philip and Jason; his mother, Carol Englehart; sisters, Jane Both and Ann Desch; and six grandchildren.

Dr. Vic Krisciunas

Died June 15, 2025

Dr. Vic Krisciunas, a longtime resident of Portland Heights, died of glioblastoma on June 15 at age 75. He was born on March 17, 1950, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and moved to Portland in 1977. He practiced medicine for 47 years and had a clinic in Cedar Mill. He married Tammie Krisciunas in 1997. Donations may be made for brain cancer research to the Providence Foundation—Dr. Parkesh Ambady.

Richard ‘Nick’ Cowell

Died May 23, 2025

Richard Nicholas Cowell, a resident of Portland Heights, died May 23 of complications of dementia at age 90. He was born Feb. 5, 1935, and raised in small towns in Missouri and Texas. During his high school years he studied at Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut and Shrewsbury International School in England. He later earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in history and education from Harvard. He taught at Harvard, Wheelock College, Portland State University and Pacific University. He also taught marginalized teens at New Avenues for Youth. He working as an educational consultant for USAID, the Ford Foundation and the World Bank and trained teachers in Chile, Samoa, Indonesia, Pakistan, Nepal and Namibia. At Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, he helped organize classical music concerts and served homeless people as part of the church’s Listening Post ministry and food outreach program, that he co-coordinated with his wife, Priscilla. She died in March. He is survived by his half-brother Christian Hershberger; son, Christopher; and two grandchildren. His son, Nicholas, died in 2016.

Priscilla Cowell

Died March 20, 2025

Priscilla Cowell, a resident of Portland Heights and teacher at Catlin Gabel, died March 20 of brain cancer at age 84. Priscilla Lord was born March 31, 1940, and raised in California. She earned degrees from Stanford and Harvard. She worked as a teacher, literary specialist and curriculum developer in Asia, Africa and South America. In retirement, she advocated for foster children and co-chaired food outreach for Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. She married Richard “Nick” Cowell, who died two months after her death. She is survived by her son, Christopher; and two grandchildren.

.

Dr. Roger W. Hallin

Died June 3, 2025

Dr. Roger W. Hallin, a surgeon at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and NW Surgical, died June 3 at age 98. He was born on Aug. 29, 1926, in Longview, Wash. After completing his medical education at Stanford and McGill universities, he began a 40-year career in vascular surgery in 1952. He was also a lifelong artist of watercolor painting, printmaking and photography. He married Marsha and Mitzi. He is survived by children, Ingrid, Lezlie, Niklas, Max, Lars and Kurt; and eight grandchildren.

Frank L. Franzone Jr.

Died Jan. 3, 2024

Frank L. Franzone Jr., who grew up on Northwest Raleigh Street and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965, died at age 76. He was inducted into the Portland Interscholastic League Hall of Fame for his four-sport athletic career at Lincoln. He played three years at Portland State University, where he was named most valuable defensive back.

Death notices

Patricia Palmer McDonald, 88, 1955 Lincoln High School graduate.

Richard Wilson, 72, 1971 Lincoln High School graduate.

Julie Anne Thanhouser, 74, former Forest Heights resident.

Thelma Solomon, 93, member of Congregation Shaarie Torah.

The Northwest Examiner publishes obituaries of people who lived, worked or had other substantial connections to our readership area, which includes Northwest Portland, Goose Hollow, Sauvie Island and areas north of Highway 26. If you have information about a death in our area, please contact us at allan@nwexaminer.com. Photographs are also welcomed. There is no charge for obituaries in the Examiner."