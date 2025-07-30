Dr. Diane Karl

Died Dec. 14, 2024

Dr. Diane Marie Karl, who lived in Portland Heights for 30 years, died unexpectedly on Dec. 14 at age 78. Diane Richters was born on Dec. 28, 1945, in New York City. She enrolled at Bucknell University when she was 16 and graduated from Cornell Medical School in 1970 and became an endocrinologist. She married Richard Karl Jr., and after their divorce, she married Matthew Riddle II, and they moved to Portland. She hosted a weekly radio show on southern folk music on KBOO for many years. She is survived by her children, Alix Robinson, Brian Karl and Kelly Karl; her stepchildren: Matthew Riddle III, Ann Riddle, James Riddle and Sarah Riddle; brothers Greg and Glenn Richters; sister, Elaine Richters; and eight grandchildren.

Dr. Paul S. Russell Jr.

Died June 3, 2025

Dr. Paul S. Russell Jr., a resident of the Council Crest area, died June 3 at age 93. He was born on Feb. 10, 1932, in Truscott, Texas. After graduating from medical school at the University of Texas, he served as a medical officer in the Army. He married Tomi Williams in 1954 and in 1966 they moved to Portland, where he established a dermatology practice at Northwest 22nd and Flanders and remained until retirement. He was also a clinical professor at Oregon Health Sciences University and received the American Academy of Dermatology's highest honor, the Gold Medal Award. He is survived by his son, Steve; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. His wife, Tomi; and son, Bruce; predeceased him.

Evelyn Leshgold

Died July 13, 2025

Evelyn Leshgold, who lived on Southwest Vista Avenue for many years, died July 13 at age 103, in Mission Viejo, Calif. Evelyn Swerdlik was born on June 15, 1922, in Portland. She married Gerald Leshgold in 1942, and they lived on Northwest Overton Street in the early years of their marriage. She worked as a real estate agent selling coastal properties in the Gearhart area. She is survived by her children, Barrie Rosenberg, Lynn Rosencrantz and Carol Rosenthal; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Her husband, Gerald, died in 2020. Donations may be made to Congregation Beth Israel, Robison Home and Oregon Jewish Museum.

Roger Jennings

Died July 21, 2025

Roger Dennis Jennings, a resident of Willamette Heights since 1968, died July 21 at age 91. He was born on July 29, 1933, in Los Angeles, and graduated from Downey High School. He graduated from City College of San Francisco and the University of California, Berkeley, and earned a doctorate at the University of Colorado. He served as a submariner in the Navy during the Korean War. He married Jean Cottrell in 1957. He chaired the psychology department at Portland State University, where he was an emeritus professor. He served on the boards of the Western Psychological Association, Friends of the Zoo and the Northwest Neighborhood Cultural Center. He is survived by his wife, Jean; and their children, Robin and Rodney.

Death notices

Carol Santesson, 86, graduate of Catlin Gabel School.

Donata Stewart, 77, 1966 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Dennis Vavrosky, Multnomah Athletic Club member.

John G. Vlazny, 88, archbishop of Portland Diocese of Catholic Church based at Mt. Mary’s Cathedral.

The Northwest Examiner publishes obituaries of people who lived, worked or had other substantial connections to our readership area, which includes Northwest Portland, Goose Hollow, Sauvie Island and areas north of Highway 26. If you have information about a death in our area, please contact us at allan@nwexaminer.com. Photographs are also welcomed. There is no charge for obituaries in the Examiner."