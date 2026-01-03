Carol C. Englehart

Died Nov. 13, 2025

Carol C. Englehart, a longtime resident of Southwest Vista Avenue, died on Nov. 13, 2025, at age 96. Carol Chambers was born on Dec. 15, 1928, in Portland and grew up in Eastmoreland. She attended the University of Oregon and Lewis & Clark College. She married to Miles P. Englehart; they divorced. She was a member of The Town Club for most of her life. She is survived by her daughters, Ann Desch and Jane Both; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, David Englehart; and beloved, Robert Koch.

Katherine Lyte

Died June 17, 2025

Katherine Ruth Lyte, a longtime Willamette Heights resident, died on June 17, 2025, at age 83. Katherine Weisner was born on Sept. 14, 1941, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and grew up in the house where she later lived in as an adult. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1959 and Portland State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work. She worked for the Christie School, the Morrison Center and Multnomah County, where she counseled troubled students at several schools, including Lincoln High, before retiring in 2009. She also had a private practice. She is survived by her husband, Peter Lyte; son, Eric Hallingstad; daughters Kirsten Hallingstad and Karen Slaughter; brothers, Ray Weisner, John Weisner and Thomas Weisner; and four grandchildren.

Dr. Matthew C. Riddle II

Died July 30, 2025

Dr. Matthew C. Riddle II, a longtime resident of Portland Heights, died July 30, 2025, at age 86. He was born on Dec. 9, 1938, in Portland, a fifth-generation Oregonian whose forebears traveled the Oregon Trail in 1851. He attended Ainsworth Elementary School and Catlin Gabel School and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956. He graduated from Yale University and Harvard Medical School and served in Vietnam as a MASH unit doctor. Returning to Portland, he was a professor and clinician at Oregon Health Sciences University, where he worked for 50 years. He received the Outstanding Physician-Clinician award from the American Diabetes Association in 2005. He married Betty Burwitz, Lori Harris and Pat O’Shea. He is survived by his children, Matthew Riddle III, Ann Riddle, James Riddle and Sarah Riddle; stepchildren, Richard Gutierrez Jr., Alix Robinson, Brian Karl and Kelly Karl; sister, Elizabeth Jackson; and eight grandchildren.

Karen Whitaker

Died Nov. 22, 2025

Karen Whitaker, a longtime resident of Portland Heights, died Nov. 22, 2025, at age 89. Karen Morris was born on Dec. 4, 1935, in Boston, and attended New Trier High School in Winnetka, Ill., and Denison University in Granville, Ohio. She married Allan Whitaker Jr. in 1955, and they settled in Portland in 1971. She worked with her husband and sons at AM Whitaker Co., an insurance brokerage, until 2022. She volunteered for the Portland Center for the Arts, Portland Art Museum and the Assistance League of Greater Portland. She was a member of the Multnomah Athletic Club and The Town Club. She is survived by her sons, Al and Lee; her daughter, Janet Lamson; and seven grandchildren.

Martin Winch

Died Nov. 26, 2025

Martin Tobin Winch, executive director of Jesuit Volunteer Corps Northwest in the 1990s, died on Nov. 26, 2025, of mesothelioma at age 81. Winch was born on March 9, 1944, in Portland and grew up on Northwest Cornell Road. He attended Portsmouth Priory in Rhode Island and graduated from Princeton in 1966. He worked with migrant farm workers in Texas as a VISTA volunteer before earning a law degree in 1971. He married Carolyn, and they moved to Central Oregon in 1971. They created Deschutes Independent School, and he worked to restore Wychus Creek. The Jesuit Volunteer Corps was based at Northwest 22nd and Hoyt streets and focused on community service. Carolyn died in 2024. He is survived by his daughter, Paula; son, Peter; and two grandchildren.

Paul Fellner

Died Dec. 10, 2025

Paul Fellner, a former resident of Northwest Westover Road, died on Dec. 10, 2025, at age 102. He was born on Dec. 25, 1922, in Austria, and was drafted into the army under Nazi occupation. He married Maria Fruhwert in 1948, and they moved with their children to Portland, where he worked full time while studying for a degree in accounting. He became a CPA and founded the firm of Fellner and Kuhn. He was a member of the Multnomah Athletic Club, where he swam a mile every day before work. He climbed Mount Kilimanjaro at age 80 and completed the Portland Marathon at age 86. His wife, Maria, died in 2021. He is survived by his daughters, Eva and Marianne.

Death notices

Sister Susan Malarkey, 95, grew up in Portland Heights.

Dr. John Pearson, 86, member of Portland Pearl Rotary.

Marjorie Sorenson, 83, attended Skyline Grade School.

Gloria Yarne, 91, 1952 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Bertram Rogoway, 95, resident of Goose Hollow.

John Krier, 78, 1964 Lincoln High School graduate.

Phyllis Nielsen, 101, former Goose Hollow resident, Multnomah Athletic Club member.

Joan Lubar, 83, member of Congregation Beth Israel.

Ruth (Grunbaum) Ephram, 92, Lincoln High School graduate.

Lucien S Klein, 89, 1954 Lincoln High School graduate.

Greg A. Rollin, 65, 1977 Lincoln High School graduate.

Thomas L. Sherman, 84, 1958 Lincoln High School graduate.

Bradley Sweek, 63, 1980 Lincoln High School graduate.

Joan C. Palmer, 89, 1954 Lincoln High School graduate, Multnomah Athletic Club member.

Floyd Van Noy, 91, Lincoln High School graduate.

Eugene Forrest Dent, 76, owned Studio Concepts Co. on Northwest 28th Avenue.

