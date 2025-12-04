Keith P. Garnett

Died Nov. 9, 2025

Keith P. Garnett, a former Northwest District Association resident, died Nov. 9 at age 76. He was born on Oct. 6, 1949, at St. Vincent Hospital, which was then on Northwest Westover Drive. He grew up in Beaverton and attended Saint Cecelia School before moving with his family to Palo Alto, Calif., in 1959. He received a degree in geography from Portland State University and worked as a surveyor and cartographer. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service before retiring in 2009. He moved to Portland’s Northwest District in 1971 and lived many years in Willamette Heights and later on Northwest 28th Avenue. Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth Levenson; son, Michael Garnett; sisters, Kathleen, Jean, Erin and Nancy; brothers, Mike and Dennis; and four grandchildren.

David E. Judd

Died Nov. 1, 2025

David E. Judd, a former resident of Willamette Heights, died on Nov. 1 at age 79 of ALS. He was born on Nov. 9, 1945, in Oregon City and grew up on a farm in Clackamas County. He attended Molalla High School and Willamette University. He worked for City Commissioner Mike Lindberg and was a parks administrator in Portland and Vancouver, Wash. He lived in Willamette Heights from 1989 to 2007. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Fitch; sons, Aaron and Andrew; sister, Trudy Kayser; and two grandchildren.

Georjan ‘Jan’ McMurphrey

Died Oct. 29, 2025

Georjan “Jan” McMurphey, a former Northwest District and Goose Hollow resident, died Oct. 29 at age 87. She was born on Jan. 30, 1938, in Portland and graduated from Grant High School in 1955. She received a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Oregon in 1959. She performed at Portland Civic Theater and Firehouse Theater and appeared in television commercials. She married Thomas Carstensen in 1960, and they had two daughters. After divorcing, she received a master’s degree in counseling and became a therapist for Lutheran Family Services before going into private practice. She is survived by her daughters, Jeanne Carstensen and Carol Carstensen Burg; and four grandchildren.

Peter Lovely

Died Oct. 22, 2025

Peter Scott Lovely, a Northwest Northrup Street resident since 1984, died on Oct. 22 at age 80. He was born on Feb. 12, 1945, and grew up in Springfield, Vt.. He studied physics and chemistry at Harvard, the University of California, Berkley, and in Oregon. He worked as a physicist, specializing in optics. He is survived by his wife, Sherrie Wolf, daughter, Sarah Wolf; siblings, Rod, Tom, Candace and Charlie; and one grandchild.

Jay C. Rollins

Died Oct. 15, 2025

Jay C. Rollins, a resident of Northwest 18th Avenue, died on Oct. 15, of cancer at age 62. He was born on Oct. 27, 1962, in Oklahoma and grew up in Texas. He was the technical director at Skyworks Solutions and worked in the field of wireless technology in both California and Portland, where he moved in 2004. He coached youth teams in Lego League FIRST Robotics. He is survived by his wife, Kerry Duff; sons, Rowan and Alistair Duff-Rollins; and his brother, Michael.

Raymond Johnson

Died Nov. 21, 2025

Raymond Johnson, a co-owner of BASCO Appliances in the Pearl District, died on Nov. 21 at age 94. He was born in 1931 in Portland and graduated from Lincoln High School. He served in the Army during the Korean War before returning to Portland and attending the University of Oregon. He worked for BASCO for more than 30 years and became a co-owner. He was a gifted pianist who performed at many local events. He is survived by his wife; two children; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Death notices

Curtis Dahl, 93, 1949 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Patricia DeMent, 79, nurse at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center for 40 years.

John Haber, 85, Lincoln High School graduate / Member state championship basketball team

Molly Holsapple, 77, 1966 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Carol Lomax, 91, decorated swimmer at the Multnomah Athletic Club.

James W Perkins, 90, Multnomah Athletic Club member.

Robert D. Perry Jr., 81, longtime member of the Anglican Parish of St. Mark.

Barbara Spence, 80, Northwest District resident since 2007.

Diana Stegner, 88, former resident of Portland Heights.

