Jean A. Matsumoto

Died Aug. 31, 2025

Jean A. Matsumoto, who was interned during World War II due to her Japanese ancestry and later helped establish the Japanese American Historical Plaza, died Aug. 31 at age 90. She was born on Sept. 26, 1934, in Portland and raised on Southwest First Avenue. She attended St. Paul Mikki School near St. Mary’s Cathedral until it was closed in 1942 and her family was interned in Idaho. After returning to Portland in 1945, she attended Shattuck Elementary School. In 1952, she graduated from Lincoln High School in 1952. She worked as a medical administrative assistant in a research laboratory at Oregon Health Sciences University. She helped found the Oregon Nikkei Legacy Center, and was a member of the Portland Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League. She was a lifetime member of the Oregon Buddhist Temple and became its first female president. She served on the Oregon Nikkei Endowment’s first board of directors and received its Paving the Way Award in 2015. She is survived by her sister, Alice Ando.

Lynn Marks

Died Sept. 5, 2025

Lynn Marks, who grew up in Kings Heights and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1953, died Sept. 5 at age 89. Lynn Lowenson was born on Sept. 22, 1935, in Portland. She graduated from Stanford University in 1957 and taught at Multnomah Elementary School. In 1959, she married Milton Marks, and they lived in Westport, Conn., for 26 years, before moving to Lake Oswego in 1985. They established the M and L Marks Family Fund through the Oregon Community Foundation. She was a member of Congregation Beth Israel. He died in 2015. She is survived by her sons, Michael and Leland Marks; and brother, Lee Lowenson. Her daughter Lianne Marks Klein predeceased her in 1994.

Marcia Heitkemper

Died Aug. 5, 2025

Marcia Heitkemper, a lifelong member of St. Thomas More Church who grew up in Portland Heights, died Aug. 5 at age 92. Marcia Tamiesie graduated from Holy Child Academy and the University of Oregon. She married Peter Heitkemper; he died in 2014. She is survived by her daughters, Tory and Heidi Wilcox; son, Peter Jr.; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

James Chellis

Died July 11, 2025

James Chellis, who lived on Southwest Vista Avenue in the 1970s and ’80s, died July 11 of pancreatic cancer at age 82. He was born on July 13, 1942, in Topeka, Kan., and moved with family to Portland the following year. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, Portland State University and Lewis & Clark College, where he received a master’s degree in education. He taught fourth and fifth grades at Sitton Elementary School and Laurelhurst Elementary School. Jim was a member of Portland First Baptist Church for 51 years. After retiring, he conducted downtown tours for school age children through Urban Tour Group. He was a founding member number of the Lionel Collectors Club of America. He is survived by his brother, Don; and sister, Janice

Death notices

Adam Ross Becker, 32, 2011 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Dr. C. Sabin Belknap, 94, had medical practice in Northwest District.

Peter Hall, 85, Multnomah Athletic Club member.

Gary Jay Etlinger, 86, member of Temple Beth Congregation.

C. Hunt Lewis, 83, grew up in Portland Heights.

