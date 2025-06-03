John Vranizan

Died April 30, 2025

John Vranizan, a former president of the Multnomah Athletic Club, died April 30 of congestive heart failure at age 89. He was born in Portland on March 21, 1936, and attended Central Catholic High School, where he played on the 1952 and 1953 state champion football teams. He received a degree in mechanical engineering from Santa Clara University and worked for Precision Castparts, Moore Dry Kiln of Oregon, Portland Iron Works and Coe Manufacturing before forming Carroll Hatch & Associates. In 1987, he received the U.S. Energy Department’s energy award. He served in the Army Reserves for eight years. He married Carole Zenner in 1957, and they lived in the Garden Home neighborhood. They were members of the St. John Fisher Catholic Church. He chaired the board of Central Catholic High School. He is survived by his wife, Carole; children, Michelle Rafter, Susan Menendez, Teresa Schneider, Mary Jo Vranizan and John P. Vranizan; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Dorothy ‘Dottie’ Schoonmaker

Died April 2, 2025

Dorothy “Dottie” Schoonmaker, a civic leader who attended Cathedral Grade School, died April 2 at age 93. Dorothy Cronin was born on October. 14, 1931, in Portland, the great-granddaughter of Henry Pittock. She attended Rosemont College in Pennsylvania. She worked in advertising in San Francisco, where she met and married Peter K. Schoonmaker. After their divorce, she moved back to Portland to raise her children. She was a trustee of Pacific Northwest Outward Bound School from 1972-78. She served on the Metropolitan Arts Commission and volunteered at St. Francis of Assisi, the Downtown Chapel, the SMART reading program and the Friends of the Columbia Gorge. She is survived by her daughters Karen Lynn and Polly Wood; sister, Elizabeth Noyes; stepbrother Jim Meier; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Peter Schoonmaker Jr.

Patricia J. Fried

Died Feb. 13, 2025

Patricia J. Fried, a longtime Willamette Heights resident, died Feb. 13 at age 90. Patricia Hubbard was born in London on March 17, 1934, and moved in her early 20s to Montreal, where she worked as a librarian at McGill University. She married Jack Fried in 1962, and they moved to Portland in 1965. She served as a tour guide in Old Town and volunteered for many organizations. She was deeply committed to the practice of yoga. She is survived by her sons, David and Michael; and one grandchild.

Stephen R. Ramsey

Died Nov. 6, 2024

Stephen R. Ramsey, who grew up in Willamette Heights and became chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force Academy, died Nov. 6, 2024, at age 86. He was born on Aug. 18, 1938, in San Diego. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956 and from the University of Oregon in 1960. He served in the USAF from 1963-92, reaching the rank of colonel.

Jaqueline Brajavich

Died Feb. 23, 2025

Jaqueline Barbara Brajavich, who grew up in Willamette Heights and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1964, died Feb. 23 at age 78. She was born May 10, 1946. She worked as an office secretary and clerk and lived in Raleigh Hills in recent years.

Death Notices

Sharon Brenner, 76, attended Ainsworth Grade School and Lincoln High School.

Betty B. Boty, 101, member of St. Mark’s Anglican Church.

Gary E. Fantz, 86, 1956 graduate of Lincoln High School.

John P. Keyes, 83, former head operator of Upper School at Catlin Gabel School.

Katherine M. Krause, 56, 1986 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Sean M. McMillen, 59, 1983 graduate of Lincoln High School.

John C. Prutsman, 89, 1953 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Sybill Grissom, 95, worked at Physicians & Surgeons Hospital and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Joan Biggs, 91, public affairs director at KGW TV.

Rollin Love, 89, Multnomah Athletic Club member.

David Hiebert, 83, boilermaker at Gunderson Bros.