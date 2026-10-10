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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
1h

"Vergow blames our homeless crisis on high rents. In an interview published by The Oregonian/Oregon Live, he did not mention addiction or mental health as factors. In framing the problem in this way, Vergow gave himself a permanent pass in that housing affordability is a distant hope and not under his control."

That is a charitable interpretation of Vergow's beliefs about the root cause of the area's homeless crisis. However, in Portland today one should not attribute to mere cynicism what can more properly be blamed on ideology. Vergow has spent over a decade inhabiting the ecosystem of nonprofits, activists, bureaucrats and elected officials who view homelessness as a social justice problem and the homeless as victims of society. The last thing they want to talk about is the possibility that the homeless might bear some responsibility for their plight.

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Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
2h

The Examiner says” “Put Meieran on top of your ballot and Brim-Edwards in second place.”

In a ranked choice system, that is sound advice. All voters supporting Meieran should rank Julia Brim-Edwards second.

Why? In the event that Meieran is eliminated in the first round, ranking only Sharon means your vote no longer counts, and essentially helps DSA Council member-endorsed Shannon Singleton.

And the same applies to supporters of Julia Brim-Edwards. You should rank Sharon second to avoid inadvertently helping Singleton in the event that Julia is eliminated in the first round.

The bottom line is that ranking a second candidate after your first choice absolutely does not harm your first choice.

And not ranking a second preference means that you may help someone that you absolutely do not want to be the next County Chair.

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