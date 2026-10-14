Trophies are being made for a new crop of community contributors.

The 31st Annual NW Examiner Community Awards night is Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Ecotrust Building, 721 NW Ninth Ave. The doors open at 6 p.m., and the ceremony begins at 7 p.m.

All are invited to an evening recognizing the contributions of 10 special individuals and groups.

This year’s event is hosted by Ecotrust, which is making the space available under a grant program to support community engagement.

Complimentary food and beverages will be served.

2026 Award Winners

Mike / Peter Albrich

Ray Davis

Lance Orton

Jim Rice

Stop the Cell Tower

Max Steele

Bruce Studer

Karen Whitman

Linda Witt

Todd Zarnitz