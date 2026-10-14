The 31st Annual NW Examiner Community Awards night is Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Ecotrust Building, 721 NW Ninth Ave. The doors open at 6 p.m., and the ceremony begins at 7 p.m.
All are invited to an evening recognizing the contributions of 10 special individuals and groups.
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This year’s event is hosted by Ecotrust, which is making the space available under a grant program to support community engagement.
Complimentary food and beverages will be served.
2026 Award Winners
Mike / Peter Albrich
Ray Davis
Lance Orton
Jim Rice
Stop the Cell Tower
Max Steele
Bruce Studer
Karen Whitman
Linda Witt
Todd Zarnitz
Northwest Examiner is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Many thanks to all the honorees! It’s been a rough stretch for this neighborhood and their efforts and dedication have made a big difference to our community.