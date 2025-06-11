Bridget Bimrose (L-R), Kylie Curtis and Chelsea Wilcox of Travel Massive celebrated with NW Hostel owners Britta Diettrich (center) and Jim Kennett last month.

Northwest Portland Hostel at Northwest 18th and Glisan streets has been named the best hostel in the United States by Hostelworld, an international online booking company.

Based on customer ratings, the hostel had a “superb” score of 9.6 out of a possible 10.

Jim Kennett founded the hostel in 1980 on the Oregon coast and opened in Portland in 1998. Britta Dietrich, whom he married in 2003, now co-owns and operates the business, which has grown to six buildings and 36 beds.

Bridgett Bimrose, who chairs the Portland chapter Travel Massive, a global network of travel professionals, held an organizational event there last month.

Briefly

Next Level Burger closed recently after three years at 20th and West Burnside streets. The Bend-based company specializing in vegan burgers blamed it on safety problems. CEO Matt de Gruyter said “a very disturbing situation” involving a homeless person in a mental health or addiction crisis on April 29 was the final straw, upon a pattern of theft, loitering and constant safety concerns for patrons and workers.

RingSide Steakhouse plans to reopen next month after fire damage forced the 81-year-old restaurant to close in April. The restaurant will sell frozen steaks on one day only—Saturday, June 14, in time for Father's Day.

Daniel Stramm opened Rose City Pasta in the Nob Hill Cart Pod on Northwest 23rd Place recently. “We are a small pasta cart making all of the pasta in house, as well as desserts and breads,” Stramm said.

Old Town Pizza owner Adam Milne has become his own landlord, purchased the Merchant Hotel building where the pizzeria has operated since 1974. The 1880 hotel at 222-228 NW Davis St. is a National Register landmark at 222-228 NW Davis St. Milne paid $2.6 million, about 20 percent of the price paid by the previous owner in 2017. Milne plans to add an events space and a Haunted Underground Shanghai Tunnels Tour.

Lilia Comedor, which has been ranked among the best restaurants in Portland in its three-year history, will move from the South Waterfront to the North Park Blocks this month, according to The Oregonian. It will take the space at 422 NW Eighth Ave. vacated by De Noche.

Instrument, a creative agency with 400 employees, will move its headquarters from North Williams Avenue to the Field Office building is at 1895-2035 NW Front Ave.

