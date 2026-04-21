The Northrup Street Shelter at Northwest 15th and Northrup streets.

Mayor Keith Wilson’s office called Northwest Portland neighborhood leaders last night with word that the controversial overnight Northrup Street Shelter will close. There are no details on the timing, but several factors suggest prompt action.

The mayor is attempting to close a $170 million deficit in his proposed budget, and a lawsuit filed by owners of the apartment building adjacent to the shelter have sued for $5 million in damages related to the shelter’s operation.

Pearl District Neighborhood Association President Bruce Studer and Northwest District Association President Todd Zarnitz expressed relief at impending closure of the 200-bed facility, which has been associated with broad safety and livability impacts in the wider vicinity.

Update:

The city confirmed the closure in a 10:33 a.m. news release. (See comment below.)