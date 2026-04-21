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Allan Classen's avatar
Allan Classen
39m

Update from city spokesperson sent at 10:33 a.m.:

The City of Portland is providing notice of its intention to terminate a lease agreement with the property owner at 1435 NW Northrup St., the location of the City’s NW Northrup overnight emergency shelter site. The planned closure of the NW Northrup shelter is one cost saving option the City is currently pursuing in response to budget constraints in the coming fiscal year.

Portland remains committed to providing a safe bed for every person, every night, to everyone who will accept one, as well as continuing to serve those most in need in conjunction with our jurisdictional partners. Final decisions about service reductions or additions will be made after the FY 2026-27 budget is decided.

The NW Northrup Shelter site opened in September 2025 and has provided over 17,200 safe nights of rest in just the first seven months of operation. Portland Solutions has proudly partnered with shelter operator the Salvation Army to serve guests at this location.

We will communicate further information and details as they become available.

Cody Bowman

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Cathleen Callahan's avatar
Cathleen Callahan
1h

This is excellent news. The livability of the Pearl has been seriously impacted by the increase in crime, drug use, and accompanying filth and noise since the Northrup shelter opened.

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