Northrup Street Shelter report, Chapter III
Two months after building's opening, Pearl District committee offers third analysis on how it's doing
This report, submitted by the Pearl District Neighborhood Association Shelter Oversight Committee on Nov. 5, is the third installment of its work to monitor the community impact of the Northrup Street Shelter, which opened Sept. 2.
Outside Safeway is sometimes crowded with transients just before or after dark and almost always especially in the dark alcove opposite Sisters Coffee on Marshall.
I think there should be a bright light in that alcove and it would be fair if the city should pitch in to give Safeway extra security guard hours.
Same for extra security at Fred Meyer on Burnside, some of the ample money from the ballot initiative or other city funds might help them too.
When I look at Zillow or another real estate publication, the condos, for sale, in the Pearl all seem to have one thing in common, they all say “price reduction”…I feel sorry for Portlanders who paid a lot of money to buy a condo, in what was once one of the nicest neighborhoods in Portland only to have our city leaders drop the ball…Portlands recovery lags behind almost every big city in America..it didn’t have to be like this