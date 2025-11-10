Northwest Examiner

Jonathan Blatt
5h

Outside Safeway is sometimes crowded with transients just before or after dark and almost always especially in the dark alcove opposite Sisters Coffee on Marshall.

I think there should be a bright light in that alcove and it would be fair if the city should pitch in to give Safeway extra security guard hours.

Same for extra security at Fred Meyer on Burnside, some of the ample money from the ballot initiative or other city funds might help them too.

rich ovenburg
4h

When I look at Zillow or another real estate publication, the condos, for sale, in the Pearl all seem to have one thing in common, they all say “price reduction”…I feel sorry for Portlanders who paid a lot of money to buy a condo, in what was once one of the nicest neighborhoods in Portland only to have our city leaders drop the ball…Portlands recovery lags behind almost every big city in America..it didn’t have to be like this

