The Pearl District Shelter Oversight Committee released its fifth report on conditions surrounding the Northrup Street Shelter last week.

The committee, chaired by Linda Witt, has gained traction at City Hall, and the mayor’s Portland Solutions team now meets with the volunteers to better understand the challenge and possible strategies to address it.

While many claim conditions are improving as a result of the city’s impact reduction efforts, Witt is not as optimistic.

“We’ve seen an explosion of people sleeping outside in the Pearl,” she said. “It really does feel like one step forward, two steps back.”