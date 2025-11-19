Northwest Examiner

JW
21m

I recommend everyone fed up with The Pearl being a dumping ground for the homeless issue/Wilson’s far from perfect shelter plan continue to email or otherwise reach out to the mayor and district 4 councilors. The Pearl showed up in a big way to protect the Impact Reduction Program, and now we need to see impacts mitigated in our neighborhood. There is zero reason the areas around these shelters shouldn’t be getting extra and targeted attention so we aren’t dealing with camping, homeless trespassing and drugs/crime AND hosting hundreds of people on overnight shelters. Enough is enough.

