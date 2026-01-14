Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
15h

"Retail spaces would activate the area beneath the ramp."

You mean like they've "activated" the city parking garage across from the carcass of Target/The Galleria? Why is the city even in the business of creating real spaces when investor capital is allergic to Portland and office and retail vacancies are soaring?

Reply
Share
kass's avatar
kass
16h

What happened to designing parks as refuges from urban life? Hardscapes and venues seem to be the model now. Hard to sit and read a book.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture