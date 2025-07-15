Plans call for Noodle Dynasty to open as soon as August, but it might be stretched to September.

We’re hyped up to learn that the big restaurant space formerly leased to SuperDeluxe burgers and fries has new tenants at last.

Berkeley-based Noodle Dynasty will open in the corner storefront on Northwest Kearney Street between 12th and 13th Avenues. Plans call for the restaurant to open as soon as August, but it may be stretched to September, rental agent Kathleen Healy with CRA Northwest said.

“They had a few hiccups with the build-out, which is why it’s taken this long,” she said.

Expect dumplings and soups, plus a wide variety of Chinese noodle dishes: flat, skinny, buckwheat and more. Noodle Dynasty’s first local location is in Beaverton’s Tanasbourne Center, where it’s known for large quantities, fresh, hand-pulled noodles and reasonable prices.