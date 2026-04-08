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Scott Spencer's avatar
Scott Spencer
3hEdited

I would suggest they contact Legal Aid Services of Oregon. Perhaps they have a legal case against Home Forward, especially on issues related to ADA compliance.

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Connie McClellan's avatar
Connie McClellan
1h

Pinehurst Property Management. Wonder what the specific contract between them and Home Forward looks like. As a life-long renter, I'm becoming more and more aware of the crucial role of a professional property management company and the extent to which their contracts with owners constrain what they can do.

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