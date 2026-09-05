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Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
6dEdited

Thanks. Contributing to the problem is that city staff made secret decisions to put Lincoln on the ground, and then compounded this error by not disclosing when they later met to discuss the return of Lincoln with people who have been closely following this issue, such as Concerned Citizens.

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Marc's avatar
Marc
6d

Hurrah for causing this event. Mayor Wilson and his co- conspirators deserve as much criticism as can be delivered.

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