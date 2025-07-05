Century-old Tandy Leather now has a fittingly old home in the 1909 Crane Building.

Tandy Leather, a Texas-based company founded in 1919, moved its Portland store from the airport to 1323 NW Irving St. in December.

The larger location allows for more leather-working tools and patterns as well as workshops and classes dedicated to leathercraft. Industrial sewing machines can be rented by the hour.

“This is a place for makers and community,” store director Thomas Cortez-Higginbotham said. “I appreciate that the Pearl has that arts history. I’ve been surprised by the amount of tack and saddling going on in this city.”

Attendees of the June 18 Pearl District Neighborhood Association Business Support Committee monthly gathering hammered stamps onto scrap leather:

