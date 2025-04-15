Forest Park hiking trail.

Reprinted from Linnton Neighborhood Association news release

Bird Alliance letter

Rally – Thursday, April 17, 1 p.m.

Public Hearing – Thursday, April 17, 2 p.m.

City Hall, 1221 SW 4th Ave, Portland

Back in March, the City of Portland's Hearings Officer approved PGE’s proposal to expand power lines further inside Forest Park. PGE’s project would severely impact nearly five acres of this cherished park, including the removal of 397 trees, the filling of two wetlands, and disruption of two streams. As we’ve had time to review the Hearings Officer’s decision, we’ve become even more frustrated as it repeatedly ignores key land use laws and the City’s own staff report that recommended denial, and instead gives deference to a private corporation's arguments.

On April 17, the Forest Park Conservancy and the Forest Park Neighborhood Association will argue their appeal of the decision in a public hearing before Portland City Council.