Neighbors organize against PGE project
The Fight for Forest Park continues
Reprinted from Linnton Neighborhood Association news release
Rally – Thursday, April 17, 1 p.m.
Public Hearing – Thursday, April 17, 2 p.m.
City Hall, 1221 SW 4th Ave, Portland
Back in March, the City of Portland's Hearings Officer approved PGE’s proposal to expand power lines further inside Forest Park. PGE’s project would severely impact nearly five acres of this cherished park, including the removal of 397 trees, the filling of two wetlands, and disruption of two streams. As we’ve had time to review the Hearings Officer’s decision, we’ve become even more frustrated as it repeatedly ignores key land use laws and the City’s own staff report that recommended denial, and instead gives deference to a private corporation's arguments.
On April 17, the Forest Park Conservancy and the Forest Park Neighborhood Association will argue their appeal of the decision in a public hearing before Portland City Council.
But the fight isn't over yet, and we need your support once again for the next round of advocacy. On April 17, the Forest Park Conservancy and the Forest Park Neighborhood Association will argue their appeal of the decision in a public hearing before Portland City Council. Get your voices ready, because we are holding a rally and turning out advocates to testify at the hearing to support those efforts.
But the fight isn’t over yet, and we need your support once again for the next round of advocacy. On April 17, the Forest Park Conservancy and the Forest Park Neighborhood Association will argue their appeal of the decision in a public hearing before Portland City Council. Get your voices ready, because we are holding a rally and turning out advocates to testify at the hearing to support those efforts.
Alongside many community partners, we’re organizing a show of public outcry in support of the appeal and protection of the City’s cherished Forest Park. At 1 p.m. on April 17, we’ll gather outside Portland City Hall to show that we stand with Forest Park, and call on City Council to value the public good over a huge corporation’s bottom line. After the rally, we’ll transition into the hearing to testify at 2 p.m.