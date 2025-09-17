Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Bob Weinstein
5hEdited

It is unconscionable that the City’s Office of Civic and Community Life takes so long to provide the neighborhood associations with funding approved by the City Council.

I hear the payments may have been made late last week, but also that long delayed payments have been routine for a number of years.

I mean it’s almost the end of the first quarter of the new fiscal year. Can you imagine how OCCL employees would feel if they hadn’t been paid since July 1. This is absurd and not fair to the neighborhood associations.

