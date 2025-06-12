A city warming shelter last winter at Northwest 14th and Hoyt streets gave no assurance that such facilities will be well-managed.

Within a span of days, two proposed homeless shelters were announced on each side of Interstate 405, triggering swift public reactions.

Blanchet House hosted a community gathering May 31 to share plans of a 75-bed women’s overnight shelter at Northwest 17th and Lovejoy streets.

The following week, the city of Portland was in contact with neighborhood association representatives about a potential overnight homeless shelter for an approximately 200 at 1435 NW Northrup St.

The initial reactions of the respective neighborhood associations, however, have followed different paths. Todd Zarnitz, president of the Northwest District Association, has spoken before television cameras, published thorough critiques and created a task force to develop a counter plan.

The Pearl District Neighborhood Association, on the other hand, has offered no public statements and held no meetings at which the Northrup Street shelter has been mentioned.

Regardless of their response to the coming shelters—which are assumed to have the full support of the mayor’s office—both associations walk a delicate line between representing the concerns of their constituents and avoiding the appearance of NIMBYism—opposing necessary public facilities due to relatively minor effects on immediate neighbors.

The consistent fear on both sides of the freeway is that the city and private agencies will be unable or unwilling to control serious crime, camping, trash and safety issues attracted by the shelters.

“I'm trying to dial in a message of compassion,” Zarnitz told the NW Examiner, “not just for people that need help, but also compassion for the neighborhood. Both should be treated with equal importance.

“There is a tremendous fear of personal backlash for voicing legitimate concerns about these shelters,” he said.

