Neighbor notices changes since Northrup shelter opened
Tanner Springs Park attracts unwelcome activity
Lovejoy Station resident Brendon Jamieson has been watching his neighborhood closely since the Northrup Street Shelter opened two weeks ago. Jamieson is a 21-year Pearl resident and member of the Pearl District Safety & Livability Committee.
“This morning (Thursday) at approximately 7:45 a.m., I took these photos at Tanner Springs Park on Northwest 10th and Marshall. These photos were taken less than 5 minutes after my daughter and five other grade schoolers caught the school bus across the street.
“This is the fourth morning in a row that I have spotted trash and/or vagrants under this bush at Tanner Springs Park. This lovely park has been subjected to increased vandalism since the Northrup Shelter opened.”
He sent this message to Portland Solutions. Eighteen minutes later, a city staff member replied, “Our contractor will head out there to remove the biohazards (needles) and trash.”
The bush at left is where Jamieson said he has been seeing vagrants and vandalism.
Update:
Today, Jamieson photographed more needles strewn across Northwest Marshall Street next to the park.
Pearl District Neighborhood Association Livability & Safety Committee Chair Judie Dunken wrote Jamieson, “Thank you for your vigilance. This must end. The city has to manage this and not allow it to happen in the first place.
Public Environment Management Office representative Mukhtar Yusuf emailed Jamieson in response to his latest complaint: “I apologize that you and your daughter had to see this. We will get someone out to clean it up as soon as possible.”
Please be extra careful when walking our dogs. Avoid areas where unwanted activity or people tend to gather — their paws can easily pick up traces of drugs. When they later clean themselves, those toxins can be ingested, and in some cases even absorbed like an injection. I also strongly recommend leaving shoes at your front door and wiping the bottoms before putting them back on your shoe rack. It’s sickening what we have to guard against, but it’s better to be safe than sorry! Stay safe.
Please continue to report all problems directly to the people bringing this into our neighborhood, let’s let them know they also won’t be receiving our votes again, while we’re at it.
Mayor@portlandoregon.gov (Wilson’s Office)
District 4 Representative emails:
Councilor.clark@portlandoregon.gov
Councilor.green@portlandoregon.gov
Councilor.zimmerman@portlandoregon.gov