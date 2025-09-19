Needles have become commonplace at Tanner Springs Park since the Northrup Street Shelter opened, according to Pearl District resident Brendon Jamieson.

Lovejoy Station resident Brendon Jamieson has been watching his neighborhood closely since the Northrup Street Shelter opened two weeks ago. Jamieson is a 21-year Pearl resident and member of the Pearl District Safety & Livability Committee.

“This morning (Thursday) at approximately 7:45 a.m., I took these photos at Tanner Springs Park on Northwest 10th and Marshall. These photos were taken less than 5 minutes after my daughter and five other grade schoolers caught the school bus across the street.

“This is the fourth morning in a row that I have spotted trash and/or vagrants under this bush at Tanner Springs Park. This lovely park has been subjected to increased vandalism since the Northrup Shelter opened.”

He sent this message to Portland Solutions. Eighteen minutes later, a city staff member replied, “Our contractor will head out there to remove the biohazards (needles) and trash.”

The bush at left is where Jamieson said he has been seeing vagrants and vandalism.

Update:

Today, Jamieson photographed more needles strewn across Northwest Marshall Street next to the park.

Pearl District Neighborhood Association Livability & Safety Committee Chair Judie Dunken wrote Jamieson, “Thank you for your vigilance. This must end. The city has to manage this and not allow it to happen in the first place.

Public Environment Management Office representative Mukhtar Yusuf emailed Jamieson in response to his latest complaint: “I apologize that you and your daughter had to see this. We will get someone out to clean it up as soon as possible.”

Needles on Northwest Marshall Street between 10th and 11th avenues Sept. 19.

