Nancy in PDX
7h

Please be extra careful when walking our dogs. Avoid areas where unwanted activity or people tend to gather — their paws can easily pick up traces of drugs. When they later clean themselves, those toxins can be ingested, and in some cases even absorbed like an injection. I also strongly recommend leaving shoes at your front door and wiping the bottoms before putting them back on your shoe rack. It’s sickening what we have to guard against, but it’s better to be safe than sorry! Stay safe.

JW
4h

Please continue to report all problems directly to the people bringing this into our neighborhood, let’s let them know they also won’t be receiving our votes again, while we’re at it.

Mayor@portlandoregon.gov (Wilson’s Office)

District 4 Representative emails:

Councilor.clark@portlandoregon.gov

Councilor.green@portlandoregon.gov

Councilor.zimmerman@portlandoregon.gov

