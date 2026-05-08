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William Cornog's avatar
William Cornog
1h

It is state sponsored euthanasia……there is no safe way to use fentanyl. Oregon should prohibit the use of these drugs in public and absolutely not provide the implements of destruction to users. Such wrong-headed policy, masked in compassion……”harm reduction” is an Orwellian phrase.

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Alexander Achmatowicz's avatar
Alexander Achmatowicz
26m

Also, in the area of public health issues.

Oregon ranks between 9th and 10th in the Country for Syphilis !

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