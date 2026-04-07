Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathryn S.'s avatar
Kathryn S.
4h

HAHAHAHA...talk to the mayor???? A mayor who doesn't give a RIP about the neighborhoods he is destroying.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Linda Witt's avatar
Linda Witt
4h

The River District Navigation Center has failed its neighbors from the day it went in - endless camping, drug dealing, prostitution and squalor on its steps. It's just another example of how it's NOT possible to mitigate the effects of putting low-barrier homeless shelters in high-density residential neighborhoods. There is not one single success story in our city, or anywhere, where this works. The Moore Center in North Portland has traumatized its residential neighbors, people near the MSRV are selling their homes, and Pearl District owners are selling their condos for staggering losses - just to get out of the neighborhood beset with drugs and squalor. The mayor needs to reset his strategy and follow in the steps of San Francisco, where consequences and "tough love" are now the policy, to clean up neighborhoods and truly help the acutely addicted people and mentally ill -- rather than just warehousing them, without supportive services.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture