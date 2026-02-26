Boulders and logs don’t attract the old crowd to Couch Park.

The city is working with Friends of Couch Park to make the park safer and more inviting. Concrete seating under a large oak tree—an attractor of drug and nuisance activity—has been replaced by logs, boulders and split-rail fencing. Park Ranger staffing, graffiti clean-up and trash removal efforts have also been increased. A mural on the restroom building is in the works. Fencing off part of the dog off-leash area is under consideration.

According to Portland Parks & Recreation, “since the onset of the project there have been no campfires, fights, nor major illegal drug activity.”

The Portland Environmental Management Office also partnered on the project.

“I am happy with the changes thus far,” said FOCP President Kara Colley, while admitting she was “a little sad” to lose the seating area where the group held its weekly meetings.

“I agree that the east end of the park has improved since parks made those improvements,” she said.

Colley is “thrilled” with the mural project, for which 25 survey respondents have suggested themes.