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JM Johnson's avatar
JM Johnson
Aug 26

I hope they enjoyed their meeting in a public park paid for by property taxes with additional support from a volunteer group. Maybe they could help out the next time there is a "clean-up the park" day and give back to the community.

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Jon Gramstad's avatar
Jon Gramstad
Aug 26

The last sentence describes perfectly what one can expect from the utopian future promised by this youthful ignorance:

"I left a message at the Portland PSL headquarters Monday, but have not gotten a response."

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