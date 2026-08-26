For those who consider the Democratic Socialists of America too moderate, an alternative is rising in Portland. It’s called the Party for Socialism and Liberation, a nationwide organization with nearly 100 chapters, according to its website.
Drawn by a poster declaring “Oregon Says No to Data Centers” and inviting all to a gathering at Wallace Park on Saturday night, I dropped in to hear a series of speakers repeating the theme of billionaire greed to an audience of about 20.
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This is the group that tables by the Portland Farmers Market in the South Park Blocks, proclaiming, “For the planet to live, capitalism must end.”
A web search provided more details about this organization.
According to an AI overview:
“PSL states that it relies on member dues, individual contributions and annual fundraising drives … rather than corporate or major foundation money. However, investigative reports and critics note significant financial and organizational overlap with front groups and non-profits backed by wealthy donors, notably American millionaire Neville Roy Singham, a Shanghai-based businessman [who has] funneled millions into far-left media projects and organizations tied closely to PSL leadership.”
The Anti-Defamation League calls PSL “a U.S. political party based on socialist and ‘anti-imperialist’ ideals that runs candidates in local and national elections. It incorporates extreme anti-Zionism as part of its organizing platform [and] justified the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel as a “bold counter-offensive” and has sponsored or co-sponsored over 1,700 anti-Israel rallies since then.”
I left a message at the Portland PSL headquarters Monday but have not gotten a response.
Correction: This is not the group that tables by the Portland Farmers Market. That group identifies itself as communist.
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I hope they enjoyed their meeting in a public park paid for by property taxes with additional support from a volunteer group. Maybe they could help out the next time there is a "clean-up the park" day and give back to the community.
The last sentence describes perfectly what one can expect from the utopian future promised by this youthful ignorance:
"I left a message at the Portland PSL headquarters Monday, but have not gotten a response."