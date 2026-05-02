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Linda Witt's avatar
Linda Witt
13h

Great summary, Ken. It's exasperating that the solutions are clear, but that the governor, the mayor, the city council, and county leadership are simply incapable of leadership, cooperation, accountability and execution. City Council has only a couple leaders with smarts and integrity -- the rest are amateurs with a severe lack of experience of any kind, and are incapable of analysis and good decision-making. The governor needs to go, no question - she ignores everyone and everything. The County should be ashamed of themselves for their failed programs that have squandered so much money. It's no wonder that the city, Multnomah County and Oregon as a whole have seen more people leaving than arriving, reversing decades of net in‑migration. And of course, those people are taking tax dollars with them.

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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
15hEdited

As long as we're thinking big, add revising the County charter to reform the role and powers of the Multnomah County chair to the list.

The Chair serves as Chief Executive Officer and personnel officer, overseeing and administering all county programs (except those under the elected Sheriff, Auditor, District Attorney, and Commissioners). The Chair presides over Board meetings, sets the Board's agenda, executes policies and contracts, and prepares the executive budget for submission to the Board. Critically, the Chair acts as sole authority to appoint, direct, and discharge administrative officers and employees of the county.

In short, the Chair controls hiring, firing, day-to-day administration, the budget, and what the Board is even allowed to vote on — making the position more like a mayor or governor than a mere board member, and one with an unusual degree of insulation from legislative challenge.

Because the Chair sets the Board's agenda, potential oversight measures — independent audits, performance reviews, contractor accountability hearings — can simply never be scheduled. Because the Chair controls hiring and firing, department heads serve at the Chair's pleasure, creating strong institutional incentives to manage upward rather than report problems honestly. And because the Chair prepares the executive budget, the Board's legislative review begins from a document the Chair has already shaped. The commissioners can amend, but they cannot initiate. The result is a structure in which the primary check on executive power is the executive's willingness to be checked.

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