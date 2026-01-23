Mattt Zmuda found prominent mention of city-county consolidation in a 2012 book by two local historians. It would take about 22,000 certified signatures to lead to a popular vote on the question within two years. Photo by Walden Kirsch

Mattt Zmuda, who kicked off a petition drive to consolidate local city and county government last night, told a crowd at the Lucky Lab that there was nothing new about the idea.

Holding a book by local historians Jewel Lansing and Fred Leeson, “Multnomah: the Tumultuous History of Oregon’s most populous County,” Zmuda said the authors mentioned the possibility of consolidation on page 1.

“This question had been raised many times since the founding of Multnomah County,” he continued. “Why have two local governments serving Portland if one could handle all matters by itself?”

Zmuda is doing more than talking about it. He launched MultNoMo.org to employ a never-before-attempted route by putting the decision in the hands of voters via an initiative. Under a 1971 state law, about 22,000 certified signatures would lead to a popular vote on the question within two years.

“Thank you for believing that Portland’s best days are ahead of us,” the Northwest Portland resident and software engineer told a crowd that peaked at about 60 people.

The jurisdiction to be created would have an original charter. It would not be a takeover of the county by the city, though Zmuda said he is focusing on Multnomah County partly because of the unpopularity and dysfunction of the county. Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson received an 11 % approval rating in the most recent polling.

While there were many inquiries about the logistics of combining the jurisdictions, Zmuda said a 13-member charter commission would be created to propose specific answers to such questions. The petition drive provides a mandate to study the issue.

Citing many American cities that have unified cities and counties, he said, duplication, turf wars and waste have characterized our local government.

Signatures will be gathered in public places ahead of the July 20 filing deadline, but individuals can also mail in petitions. Instructions are at https://multnomo.org/sign/

Audience members had many questions but few sympathies for the current state of local government. Photo by Walden Kirsch

