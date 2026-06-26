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Cbay's avatar
Cbay
5h

“The county measure, to go into effect Aug. 24, involves no criminal prosecution or fines. Violators could be subject an injunction brought by the county.”

I’ll bet that’s going to put the distribution group in their place - an injunction. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 No fines, no prosecution. It makes me want to cry. How did this city get so stoopid?

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Kara Colley's avatar
Kara Colley
4h

It's setting a community standard of what is not acceptable next to schools. It's not perfect, but it's a small step forward for common sense.

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