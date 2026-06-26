District 1 Multnomah County Commissioner Meghan Moyer at forum in the Pearl District last year.

Multnomah County commissioners unanimously adopted an ordinance on June 25 banning distribution of syringes within 1,000 feet of schools.

The measure is a stopgap in anticipation of state legislative action 2027, which District 17 Sen. Lisa Reynolds has promised to introduce.

The county measure, to go into effect Aug. 24, involves no criminal prosecution or fines. Violators could be subject an injunction brought by the county.

The measure pitted the harm-reduction approach to street addiction against neighborhood livability, in particular two Northwest Portland groups and the Portland People’s Outreach Project, which distributed drug paraphernalia at Northwest 19th and Couch streets.

At an earlier session, District 1 County Commissioner Meghan Moyer, though an advocate of harm reduction healthcare in most circumstances, said, “I think it is profoundly naive to try to say that, by having a needle distribution site, we in no way contribute to people openly using drugs in the vicinity.”

“My child went to MLC,” she continued. “I don’t think anybody who was around Couch Park over the last decade didn’t know what an absolutely serious situation that was.”