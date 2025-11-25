Northwest Examiner

User's avatar
rich ovenburg's avatar
rich ovenburg
1h

The county’s deflection program is based on people addicted to drugs, making logical, well thought out decisions about their addiction. It is a complete misunderstanding of what addiction is all about….the biggest mistake we made as a community was not electing Sharon Meieran as county chair…she understood the problem in 2017

1 reply
JW's avatar
JW
1h

It’s almost like our entire government has been incompetent and/or corrupt for several years now, leading to rampant deterioration of every basic service a city requires to maintain semblance of order. Maybe voters will someday get a clue.

Also, down with JVP, Moyer, and the rest of the county - what a swamp of bad ideas and horrible fiscal decisions.

