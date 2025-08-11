The Zooliner, the original train built for the opening of the Washington Park Railway in 1958.

It’s commonly called the Zoo Train, and Oregon Zoo officials like to think of it that way, as an internal attraction of the zoo that never leaves its gates.

But Friends of Washington Park and Zoo Railway say the train belongs to the wider community, and its full 3-mile loop along forested slopes should be restored after 12 years in confinement.

The Friends group succeeded in getting Metro, which operates the zoo, to review the feasibility of restoring the full 30-minute ride. A Metro task force chaired by Councilor Christine Lewis released a report in July, and while the draft document is loaded with skepticism, Lewis remains a champion of the restoration.

“Having the full loop, I think, makes Washington Park a better tourist attraction,” Lewis told The Oregonian. “It’s an amenity for sure, but I also want to think about it as transportation.”

The 3-mile loop connects to the Washington Park Rose Garden, Portland Japanese Garden and other attractions.

City Councilor Olivia Clark, who served on the Metro Washington Park Train Task Force, calls herself “a huge supporter. I really want to advance the restoration as best I can.”

Metro Chief Operating Officer Marissa Madrigal will review the Metro report when it’s completed and send it to Portland City Administrator Michael Jordan.

Zoo spokesperson Hova Najarian says, “restoring that section of the train ride would be a huge and expensive undertaking, involving many stakeholders and partners.”

But Clark says a public-private partnership is exactly the point.

“I think it’s so popular that people would support it,” she said.

The zoo’s reticence to share the railroad or undertake expansion is understandable, Clark said.

“They have bigger fish to fry.”

Friends of Washington Park and Zoo Railway President Kathy Goeddel said the zoo’s primary mission is narrower and its leadership does not have the bandwidth to take leadership on an expanded vision for the train.

Goeddel said Portland’s deeper interest in the project was best expressed by a young rider dissatisfied with his recent 6-minute train ride in the zoo last month.

“More train! More train!” he said.