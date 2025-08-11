Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Louisa McCleary's avatar
Louisa McCleary
8h

Yes!!! More train!! Many people, including myself, love trains, and would ride the longer loop. Repeatedly. With grandchildren, out of town guests, local friends and other enthusiasts. A Christmas ride would be a must-do, and it would be fun in all seasons of the year. The City needs more things to get excited about, things that make us happy just to imagine. Make it real!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bob Clay's avatar
Bob Clay
8h

More train. The Zoo Train is a a joyful experience to ride. A train inspires imagination. A train is an exciting multi-generational regional and state wide resource. It will enhance all Washington Park activities; the Zoo, the Rose Garden, the Japanese Garden. It is also a tourist attraction that has important economic benefits and a component in revitalizing the central city.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture