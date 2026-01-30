Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
1h

This public market will be an important addition to Portland in many ways, including enhancement of our culinary and local farm product culture, economic development including direct jobs and tourism, and downtown revitalization.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture