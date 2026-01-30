Renovation work inside the three-story Ungar Building has revealed its massive wooden beams, common to construction a century or more ago when old-growth Douglas fir trees were routinely felled across the Pacific Northwest to hold up structures as huge, or as famous, as the original Timberline Lodge on Mt. Hood. James Drinkward, Hoffman Construction project manager, is walking us through the building. Photos by Walden Kirsch

The James Beard Public Market at Southwest Sixth and Alder has announced a broader design and programmatic vision — including LEED certification — that will push back the opening by one year to early 2027.

Catalyzed in part by the discovery during demolition of old Oregon wood framing, including 100-year-old Douglas fir beams, the market released new facade renderings this week playing to this natural asset and upping the building’s architectural significance. The market will now also include a permanent, year-round structure on the roof and aims to build living walls and integrate agriculture into the market spaces. Pursuing LEED certification will bring an increased commitment to climate goals.

“We are building something more than just a market,” said Jessica Elkan, executive director for the market. “We are building an architectural landmark for the community.”

When the market purchased the building in January 2025, leaders estimated the project cost at $20 to $25 million. Now that the full design scope is completed and decisions made about the more iconic facade and pursuit of LEED status, Elkan said the cost is now estimated at $35 million. For comparison, the Port of Vancouver’s Terminal 1 Public Market is expected to cost at least $77 million for the market and related infrastructure construction.



So far the James Beard Public Market has raised just over $22 million. The city contributed $5.5 million, $10 million is Oregon state lottery bonds and the rest is other funders, including private donors. Elkan said they will now increase their fundraising goal to cover the balance.

The much anticipated market is envisioned not just as a beautiful and bustling local bounty experience, but as an anchor and catalyst for the unique role of downtown as the cultural showcase for the city and the state.

“Public markets are all about intentional placemaking — transforming downtown from a place mostly focused on work to more focus on play, more entertainment, more culture,” Elkan said.

Think Pike Place Market in Seattle with the Seattle Art Museum down the street, the Experience Music Project and the Space Needle to the north and now the new waterfront park.

“We believe the public market will provide another place for people to go when they come downtown for the Christmas tree lighting or before they see a show,” Elkan said. “We need to see downtown as a cultural and entertainment district bringing people in for culinary experiences, the arts and entertainment.”

The building's basement will be remodeled to include a demonstration kitchen. Much of the remodeling work now underway involves upgrading and modernizing the building's electric utilities. To the far right in this photo is the remaining brick wall of an even older building that used to stand on this block but burned down—year unknown.

Elkan noted that the market is also not just about attracting Portland and metro-area residents to downtown but Oregonians across the state and tourists.

“We have rural communities rooting this project on right now,” she said.

The market, named for culinary great James Beard, who was born in Portland in 1903, is equally about economic impact: 40 new small businesses/vendors in the market employing about 200 people across 40,000 square feet of space.

While design and construction play out, Elkan is using her time well. She has fully engaged Mayor Keith Wilson and the City Council and recently invited Portland Police Commander Brian Hughes to talk with the market board about the bureau’s plans for market safety.

“We have universal support from our mayor, city councilors and the Portland Police and we are incredibly grateful,” Elkan said.

Elkan has also met with leaders from Central City Concern’s Clean Start Program, which does cleanup in downtown and urban core areas, playing an increasingly key role amid continuing challenges with homelessness.

“We’re all creating a common sense of purpose,” she said. “We urgently need to bring vitality to downtown. The market is not only needed but symbolic of what is possible when we work together to do things urgently.”

The market is being built in the old Ungar Building that most recently housed a Rite Aid pharmacy. The market’s main entrance will be at Southwest Sixth and Alder.

Read all the news at NW Examiner