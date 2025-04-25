Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Kara Colley
Apr 25

To me, this is evidence that the new charter system (with 3 councilors per district) is a failure. The city elected extremists, like Councilor Green, because each candidate only had to receive 25% of the vote in their district.

I would like to see 7 districts with one councilor per district. And the candidate would have to win a *MAJORITY* of votes in the district to be elected.

Charles Froelick
Apr 25

Wow, Socialist Mitch Green advocates the destruction of PSU library public property AND letting the perpetrators go free? I hoped he and fellow City Council Socialists (DSA) were not so extreme, but foolish me for being naive. God help us.

