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Marc's avatar
Marc
10h

Joe, thank you for this public service. Mitch is the poster boy for elitist progressives who ignore the fact that we have access to not only their statements but we can also recognize whose character is suitable to our values.

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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
9hEdited

What's wrong with Portland, and what's going to keep the city mired in this far-left dystopia, is that unvarnished critiques like this one aren't in The Oregonian and other local mainstream media as editorials, and the business community have abandoned the fight on the front lines of electoral politics.

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