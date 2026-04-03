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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
2d

Legally questionable accusations of creating a hostile work environment are the latest way of retaliating against individuals who fail to toe the line in progressive spaces.

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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
2dEdited

What no one really wants to say is that most neighborhood associations have very low engagement, are made up of busybody booster types, hate making any waves, and are captured by the equally useless busybodies in the city's government. It's central to the Portland Way: got a problem? Create a bureaucracy, levy a fee, and then let the bureaucrats do what bureaucrats always do: become arrogant rent-seekers bent on imitating cancer cells.

Portland's "neighborhoods" are codified--just arbitrary lines on a map. Real neighborhoods, as Jane Jacobs wrote, are another matter--organic, sometimes chaotic, improvisational, and often insular...all qualities that offend the city's collectivist leadership.

Leave neighborhoods alone. Remove the clammy hands of "planners." Send the bureaucrats packing.

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