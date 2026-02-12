Metropolitan Learning Center, which adjoins Couch Park in Northwest Portland. Photo courtesy Wikipedia

Metropolitan Learning Center will no longer offer high school classes after this school year, Portland Public Schools announced Tuesday.

“This was a difficult decision driven by sustained under-enrollment,” read a letter to MLC families from Chief of Schools Isaac Cardona. He wrote that “funding limitations that make it increasingly challenging to support a full high school program with the breadth of coursework, staffing stability and services students deserve.”

“MLC as a school is not closing, and K–8 programming will continue,” wrote Cardona.

MLC was created by PPS in 1968 as an experimental program for students not well suited to the conventional classroom approach. It is housed in the former Couch School at 2033 NW Glisan St., next to Couch Park.

“This is terribly sad,” wrote Sabrina Lala on the Facebook page of an MLC teacher. “It was such a haven for weird, different, creative, and promising individuals who would have been crushed by being in a big school like Lincoln, Cleveland or Grant. I was so grateful to return to MLC for my senior year after the social pressure cooker at St. Mary’s.”

The school board will listen to students and parents reacting to the announcement today, Thursday, Feb. 12, at 4:30, at the Prophet Center, 501 N. Dixon St. There will be a YouTube livestream: https://www.youtube.com/@ppsboardofeducation/live.

