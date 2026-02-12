Northwest Examiner

Scott Spencer's avatar
Scott Spencer
1h

That is unfortunate. From what I heard from parents whose kids attended MLC, it was a well liked program. I had three kids go through Lincoln, two of them did very well, but the youngest struggled and likely would have had a better high school experience at MLC. I wonder if PPS did enough to advertise the program. I have a-lot of respect for PPS, but it is a bit a sausage factory

