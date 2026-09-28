Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Thrasher's avatar
Ken Thrasher
1h

Sorry folks, that was a typo on my end. Yes, it should be Medicaid. Thanks for the catch.

Reply
Share
Richard Perkins's avatar
Richard Perkins
4h

For the short term, this means Oregon needs to be even more resourceful by trying to better coordinate the limited resources it does have to help those most in need. The implications of the Big Beautiful Bill and many other administration policies are to put it kindly, losing their luster with every voter. But reversing the impacts will take much time and effort. No time to wait. Thanks Ken for the reminder

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture