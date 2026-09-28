Oregon is about to suffer more harm to its already fragile behavioral health system. Congress’ enacted House Resolution 1 (HR-1), or “Big Beautiful Bill,” is estimated to cut $1.2 billion over the next four years from its healthcare resources, putting over 200,000 Oregonians at further risks of losing access to behavioral health services, and increase wait times for many others.

The common thread I have seen by sitting on nonprofit boards is the prevalence of mental health issues impacting youth and adults. These issues often lead to higher school dropouts, lack of employment, poor access to housing, family breakups, substance abuse and homelessness. The ability to deal with behavioral health issues early on, intervene before young people grow up, and have safety nets to help adults deal with mental health issues is so important today.

Former Gov. John Kitzhaber recognized this challenge and has developed a set of strategies to deal with this growing concern, especially due to the pending HR-1 cuts. He is working with state leaders and others to raise awareness here. Oregon’s health system is at risk if we can’t effectively coordinate primary care, behavioral health care, and improve our lives through self management and system accountability.

Groups like William Temple House, and the University of Oregon’s Ballmer Institute on Children’s Behavioral Health, both of which I serve in an advisory capacity, are doing great work with children in schools and individuals needing access and affordable services for behavioral health needs. The Ballmer Institute, with its Behavioral Health and Wellness Practitioner program, is increasing the workforce to serve more children.

William Temple House has been providing quality behavioral health services for 60 years, but more recently has seen increasing demand due to more people falling through the safety net. HR-1 cuts will only make this worse, creating declining federal treatment resources at a time of rising behavioral health needs.

In fact, William Temple House will be hosting a call to action (see below) on Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. to voice its and the community’s concern on the HR-1 cuts. They are asking community members to stand in line for a statement video to demonstrate the growing need for care. Their call to action will be held at 2023 NW Hoyt St. (across from Couch Park), where William Temple House serves the behavioral health needs of some of their students. They hope to have at least 270 people attend, so I hope you can join us to make your voice heard on these devastating HR-1 cuts. A link below has been provided for registering to attend.

Ken Thrasher serves on nonprofit boards addressing early childhood, mentoring, college access and success, and homelessness. He chairs the board of the Northwest Community Conservancy, which provides outreach and security in the Pearl District.