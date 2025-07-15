The event was scheduled to begin at 7, but the room was full by 6:30.

Rising antipathy toward homeless shelters in Northwest Portland was demonstrated by an overflow crowd at the Lucky Labrador on Monday night. Last month, 375 joined a Zoom call protest, and about 250 showed up in person to this event to share their anger over Mayor Keith Wilson’s decision to place a 200-bed overnight shelter without their input.

The event was billed as an opportunity to get answers from elected officials, but the mayor; city councilors Eric Zimmerman, Olivia Clark and Mitch Green; and Multnomah County Commissioner Meghan Moyer did not accept invitations sent to them five days earlier. The only elected official to appear was District 33 state Representative Shannon Jones Isadore.

Todd Zarnitz, president of the Northwest District Association, sponsor of the event, opened with a call to action.

“We are also the victims of clownish, performative group of electeds who refuse to open their eyes to reality and who refuse to show their faces in public when their constituents demand accountability and explanation for their actions,” he said. “Come to us with a real plan that isn't a fast-tracked and half-baked campaign promise.”

He was followed by Bruce Studer, president of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association, who announced an even-larger event to come—a July 28 rally at the Portland Center Stage.

Sharon Meieran, former county commissioner told the crowd she agreed with Zarnitz and Studer. In her terms in office, she said she was “rebuffed at every turn” when she proposed alternative solutions to the homeless crisis.

Wilson did not respond to Zarnitz’s invitation. Instead, he released a statement outlining planned efforts to control livability impacts on the surrounding neighborhood, while declaring that the shelter at 1435 NW Northrup St. will open in September.

Wilson has also given his support for a 75-bed Blanchet House women’s shelter three blocks away at Northwest 17th and Lovejoy streets that is planned to open in October.