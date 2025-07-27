“There is no quick solution to any of the work before us,” Mayor Keith Wilson said. “We do, however, have all the ingredients needed to repair, restore and revitalize Portland.”

The NW Examiner requested an interview with Mayor Keith Wilson last month for the purpose of writing a profile of his first months in office. While I did not receive a direct answer to that request, his deputy chief of staff, Taylor Wyatt, and Portland Solutions communications specialist Rob Layne II asked that I provide a list of questions as a preliminary step.

No interview has been granted, but Layne said the answers below were written by the mayor.

Q: Your campaign promise to end unsanctioned camping was well received by mainstream voters on all sides—from the homeowners to social service agencies to progressives. Was that because each sector saw the promise in different terms, differences that would inevitably rise at the implementation stage? Did you hope to overcome that natural divide with quick success that would be obvious to all? Is so, why did that quick success not materialize?

A: My campaign was open about my goals, and shared the successful methods found in cities we sought to learn from and ultimately duplicated. I also shared hundreds of pages of research and planning, debated with other candidates, interviewed with local and regional media outlets, and engaged daily with thousands of future constituents across the city.

Since my election, I’ve participated in interviews, public testimony, the city budget process, public safety ride-alongs, facility walkthroughs, listening sessions, community meetings, shared progress updates and provided details about my plan to end unsheltered homelessness. While public questions and disagreements remain part of the landscape, I’ve found a community ready to embrace the best practices from across the nation.

There is no quick solution to any of the work before us. We do, however, have all the ingredients needed to repair, restore and revitalize Portland.

Q: If there are 1,500 shelter beds by Dec. 1, would you consider that fulfillment of your promise to end unsanctioned camping?

A: We have committed to providing a safe bed for every person, every night, but that is only one piece of a larger strategy. Unsheltered homelessness is a humanitarian and public health crisis, and my promise was an emergency response that would end it in Portland.

Q: Why must 1,500 shelter beds be available before the camping ban can be enforced if there are more than enough beds to offer the particular individuals who are found to be camping illegally?

A: We are still scaling to reach the necessary capacity. While reaching 1,500 beds remains an important goal, we likely don’t need to fully reach this goal to begin enforcing existing laws. We do, however, require adequate shelter capacity to always give someone a better, lifesaving option than living on the streets.

Q: Has any camper to date been given the ultimatum to accept a shelter bed or face arrest?

A: No response from Wilson, but Layne suggested that the Portland Police Bureau could better answer this question.

Q: Do you expect more support from City Council members for your shelter rollouts? District 4 representatives have said they want your program to succeed, but they have not specifically addressed the resistance you are facing from westside neighbors.

A: I am grateful for the incredible support I’ve received, not just from District 4 council members, but from the state of Oregon, Metro, Multnomah County and everyday Portlanders across the city. We’re now in the early days of our shelter rollout. The anxiety many feel is understandable, even against the backdrop of an unacceptable status quo that serves neither the housed nor the unhoused. I’d like the opportunity to stand by my word and deliver on the assurance that these shelters will contribute to tangible benefits for shelter neighbors and a better Portland.

Q: Are neighborhood activists entitled to any concessions or accommodation when they do not have legal or procedural standing to block your mission?

A: A safe and empowered neighborhood is a strong neighborhood. I strongly believe our neighborhood activists play a critical role, and conversations about their interests are welcome and ongoing.

As mayor, I have a short memory for conflict, and a long memory for compassion and teamwork. A year from now, I hope to stand shoulder to shoulder with many of those who currently oppose this project as we reflect on what we accomplished together by listening and working with each other.