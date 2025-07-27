Northwest Examiner

Nancy in PDX
34m

“A safe and empowered neighborhood is a strong neighborhood.”

That’s what the mayor says — but his actions tell a different story.

Despite the vital role neighborhood activists play, he has yet to face them — or the broader community — directly. Instead, he continues to rely on staff to speak on his behalf, often withholding key information and avoiding full transparency.

We’ve only learned in the past few weeks that 275 individuals are planned to be sheltered in two facilities, for only 10 hours before being released to the streets — even during cold and rain of winter. That is not a humane solution. It’s a revolving door that fails those who need real, lasting support.

The mayor owes it to residents, business owners, and the unhoused to be present, transparent, and accountable. That includes showing up in person and engaging with the Pearl and Northwest neighborhood residents and business owners at the joint meeting on:

🗓 Monday, July 28th

🕠 5:30 PM

📍 Portland Center Stage at The Armory

Unless, of course, he fails to show up — again.

If the mayor truly believes in empowered neighborhoods, it’s time to prove it — by listening, showing up, and leading with integrity!

Walden Kirsch
Walden Kirsch
1hEdited

As a longtime reporter, I’ve never been a fan of pre-written answers to interview questions. And I’m confident that my friend Allan is not either. That said, I’ll say this about the mayor’s written answers. Without in weighing in at all on the specific pros and cons of his homeless shelter plan—and of course there very strong and well-reasoned local views on both sides of this issue—one line of the mayor’s stood out as highly admirable.

“I have a short memory for conflict, and a long memory for compassion and teamwork.”

Our extraordinarily polarized current political climate, especially nationally, would be far healthier if our leaders thought and behaved this way.

