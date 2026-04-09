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Norm Frink's avatar
Norm Frink
6h

Bob: Your usual good sense has left you. The more money you throw at so-called homelessness the more homelessness there will be. Who can forget that in the 1980's when you know who had to get homeless voters for a certain county in Central Oregon a nationwide casting call was required. Jurisdictions like Portland have subsidized the homeless lifestyle since then and made it an attractive alternative for a portion of our population. The way to cut homelessness is to cut the subsidies not ask counties that are less committed to subsidizing the problem to throw money at ones that can't seem to get it.

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William Cornog's avatar
William Cornog
6h

I typically agree with your take on Portland’s afflictions, but not in this case. The homeless are concentrated in Multnomah County/Portland because of county/city policies related to camping, open air drug use, lax law enforcement, etc. Portland shouldn’t be rewarded with additional funding to address social dysfunction its policies enable. The Mayor and Council need to live within their means. They have plenty of money, what they lack is prioritization/focus, pragmatism and effectiveness. Funneling more money to these people is throwing good money after bad.

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