Mayor Keith Wilson speaks at a proposed shelter site at Northwest 15th and Lovejoy as Chase McPherson of the Northwest Community Conservancy stands behind him.

I was not supposed to hear Mayor Keith Wilson’s revealing comment about his quest to rid Portland streets of unsanctioned camping by Dec. 1.

Wilson had asked to meet with a handful of neighborhood leaders in late June at the Northwest 15th and Northrup warehouse that he had recently announced as the first overnight homeless shelter in his grand plan.

I showed up uninvited, joining about 20 others who tagged along as friends of friends who heard about the appearance. Wilson raised no objections about the gate crashers, fielding questions politely and earnestly.

Chase McPherson, executive director of Northwest Community Conservancy, a neighborhood-funded organization tackling crime and public homelessness in the Pearl because the powers that be have proven inadequate, asked the mayor: “What does failure look like?”

McPherson wanted to know how the mayor would recognize indications that things were not unfolding satisfactorily.

“I’ve never seen it fail,” Wilson replied confidently and without hesitation. “I haven’t seen failure on the ground.”

Long before he announced his candidacy, Wilson had visited cities across the country to learn what they were doing so much better than his hometown. His campaign theme was Portland’s homelessness crisis is solvable because other cities were employing strategies that worked.

But how could he know his amalgamation of those programs was foolproof? Tours led by mayors and program managers would have focused on the bright spots. Wilson may never have seen their rougher sides or heard from their critics. Would neighbors of those shelters have told him they feel safer and the surrounding blocks were cleaner?

Even the football coach who installs a new offense knows it will not succeed on every play. It needs to be adapted to the talents of his players and adjusted to various defenses. Only when the coach has learned his offense’s vulnerabilities and how to cope with each one can he be ready for the moment of truth on the gridiron.

Likewise, a mayor who assumes his approach to homelessness is surefire because it has worked elsewhere is out on a limb. Should he face serious opposition, he will tend to put his head down and power through because he knows nothing else.

I fear that is what I see happening to Mayor Wilson now. He grasps for indications that he is succeeding. For instance, he claims on thin evidence that neighborhoods surrounding new shelters are safer than they were before. That feeds a credibility gap, as with President Lyndon Johnson’s claims that we were winning the Vietnam War.

You don’t know how something works until you know how it breaks.