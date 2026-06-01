Ivan Kafoury

Ivan Kafoury, a former resident of Sauvie Island, died April 11 at age 86. He was born on July 20, 1939, and attended Kennedy Grade School, Grant High School and Cleveland High School. He served in the Army in Germany for two years before receiving a bachelor’s degree from Portland State University. He worked in sales for two national companies and then bought KWYQ radio, developing a talk format that featured shows by his son and his brother. Kafoury also brought old-time pro wrestling performances back to Portland. He served on the board of the Old Timers Baseball Association for 40 years, including tenure as president. He married Sharon Roslyn in 1964. They divorced in 1981, and he married Jeannine Upham. He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey and Kenneth; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Christopher A. Folkestad

Christopher A. Folkestad, a 1969 Lincoln High School graduate who was executive director of the Maybelle Clark MacDonald Fund for many years, died April 25 at age 74. He was born on June 2, 1951, in Miles City, Mont., and moved to Oregon as a child. He graduated from the University of Oregon and obtained a CPA certificate. He worked for accounting firms in Bend and Portland before opening his own practice. While with the MacDonald Fund, the agency built the MacDonald West Apartments in Old Town. He was a member of the Multnomah Athletic Club. He married Janis in 1978. He is survived by his lifelong partner, Pam Resnik; daughter, Ingrid; and two grandchildren.

Michelle Bressler

Michelle Ruth Bressler, a Linnton resident, died on March 27 at age 64. A fifth-generation Portlander, she was born on Nov. 26, 1961, and grew up in the Irvington neighborhood. She graduated from Grant High School and Reed College and received a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina. She worked in the Peace Corps in the Philippines, where she began a career in public health. She married Ivan McLean. She is survived by her husband, Ivan; daughters, Celia, Anna and Molly; and siblings, Holly, Tim, Greg and Kim.

Jerard S. ‘Jerry’ Weigler

Jerard S. “Jerry” Weigler, a Willamette Heights resident for 42 years, died April 26 at age 92. He was born on Oct. 14, 1933, in New York City and graduated from the Bronx High school of Science. He graduated from Colgate University and Yale School of Law. He joined the law firm of Lindsay, Hart, Neil & Weigler and later became a partner. His civic work included progressive causes in the city and state. He volunteered for the Jung Society, Forest Park Conservancy, Friendly House and as an advocate for foster children. He moved to Willamette Heights in 1979 and left in 2021. He is survived by his children, Sally, Will, Ben, Jake and Miranda; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Weigler; and son Kevin. A celebration of life is being planned this summer at Friendly House. Email weiglerinc@gmail.com for information.

Gladys Mannheimer

Gladys Dorothy Mannheimer, co-owner of Youngland children’s clothing for more than 30 years, died May 8 at age 104. Gladys Satterlee was born on June 6, 1921, in Kelso, Wash. After graduating from the University of Oregon, she moved to Portland. She married Norman Mannheimer St., and they opened Youngland in the Uptown Shopping Center in 1952. It moved to West Burnside Street in the late 1980s and closed in 1995. In 1975, she wrote “Gourmet on the Go,” which became a bestseller at Bloomingdale’s and Neiman Marcus. She was a member of the Multnomah Athletic Club and St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church and a former president of the Portland chapter of Fashion Group. She is survived by her sons, Norman Jr. and James; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband, Norman St.; brother, Donald Satterlee; and sisters, Lucille Rothfus and Harriett DePriest.

William H. Reilly

William H. Reilly, who operated a civil engineering company on Southwest 18th Avenue for many years, died on April 21 at page 94. Reilly was born on Jan. 15, 1932, in San Francisco and graduated from St. Ignatius High School. He received a civil engineering degree from Santa Clara University. In 1961, he moved to Portland, where he bought a water treatment supply company headquartered in Goose Hollow for many years. He served on the Providence Hospital and CYO boards and was a long time member of the Arlington Club, Multnomah Athletic Club, Waverley Country Club and St. Thomas More Church. He married Rose Marie Wolff in 1957. He is survived by his children, Bill, Jim, John, Karen Marie, Mary Ann Walker, Stephen, Michael and Kathleen Helmer; 21 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Rose Marie; and sisters, Kay and Ann.

Death notices:

Beota Jean ‘Bee’ Hartung, 97, former payroll worker at Montgomery Ward.

Harvey C. Barragar, 92, former board member of Multnomah Athletic Club.

Jane Mausshardt, 93, member of the Town Club.

Shirley (Lehrer) Bankston, 88, 1956 Lincoln High School graduate.

Mary Ann Reynolds, 77, a former nurse at St. Vincents Hospital on Northwest Westover.

Sheila Bamberger Macdonald, 87, graduated from Ainsworth Elementary School in 1953 and from Catlin School in 1957.

Charles Withee, 94, former teacher and coach at Lincoln High School.

Maureen Cantlin, 79, longtime Portland Heights resident.

Harold “Eldon” Rose, 84, owner-operator of Vista Avenue hair salon 1982-2003.

Virginia Lee (Fenton) Cameron, 99, grew up in Arlington Heights and lived in Northwest Portland.